The Daily Acca: City to lose again in this 19/1 shot

QPR's improved form to continue

No new manager bounce for Hull

Juventus to beat City

QPR have found a bit of form of late, and they can record another victory tonight at the expense of Oxford.

Their 3-0 victory over Norwich at the weekend extended their unbeaten run to four, with a win over Cardiff included. What is also a positive is that Saturday's success over the Canaries was their first home win of the season, which should give them plenty of confidence.

Oxford ended a three game losing streak when they were last in action, as they drew 1-1 with Millwall. That was on their own patch though, and their away record since their promotion is played eight, drawn two and lost six.

The Hornets don't have the greatest away record this season, but they have still won twice, and tonight they travel to the MKM Stadium to take on the rock bottom, Hull.

The hosts have gone 11 without a win, and all of their last six have ended in defeat. Even at home it's three losses on the bounce, and their sole success came back in September.

The 2/13.00 on Watford is just too big to turn down, and even with Rubén Sellés taking charge of Hull for the first time, I'm not convinced he will make an immediate impact.

Man City couldn't build on their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, as they could only draw 2-2 at Crystal Palace on Saturday - having to come from behind on two occasions.

They have to go to Turin in the Champions League tonight, and Juventus won't get a better opportunity to beat them.

Thiago Motta's men are unbeaten in nine in all competitions, and while victories have been hard to come by, they haven't been losing, and they will fancy their chances here.

Recommended Bet Back QPR, Watford & Juventus all to Win SBK 19/1

Now read Lewis Jones' preview of Juventus v Man City