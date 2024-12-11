Juventus v Man City: Back Kevin de Bruyne in 7/1 cards bet

Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A

Man City have been carded twice in six of last seven

KBD stands out to pick up a yellow at 7/1 8.00

Juventus v Man City

Wednesday 11 December, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

City to go all-in on Champions League?

With the Premier League title hopes up in smoke for Manchester City, the focus and main priority this season will now be on the Champions League. I'm expecting to see Pep Guardiola manage his squad accordingly so they can peak for nights like these in Turin.

There is an obsession with this competition from Guardiola because, although he has won it three times as a manager, he has never dominated it to the same extent as domestic competitions. This trophy is now what the season is all about.

And despite their clear flaws out of possession, this one-trophy focus does make them still a very dangerous prospect. I wouldn't be interested in taking their 8.07/1 outright price just yet but if Guardiola does fix their laughable shape and intensity when they lose possession in January, they will once again be the team to beat.

Juve and City find themselves level on eight points in the Champions League, both languishing in mid-table. There are still plenty of points to play for in order to make a charge towards those automatic top-eight spots. We're not yet in must-win territory.

Remarkably, Juventus are still undefeated in Serie A after 15 games but have drawn nine, more than any other team, and are on a run of four straight stalemates across all competitions. They are a difficult team to assess based on this very pragmatic style that is yielding some terrific defensive output. But they won't win many games.

You can get 29/103.90 for them to inflict what would be a seventh defeat in Man City's last 10 matches across all competitions. Guardiola's men are as big as 2.111/10 for victory on the Exchange which is a huge drift on where we'd usually see them priced for a game of this nature. That tells you all you need to know about how vulnerable they remain.

Play your cards with City and KDB

One of the developing trends we've seen with Manchester City's downturn in results has been the increased card count from Guardiola's men.

The extraordinary decline, which sees no sign of improvement, is causing frustration within the ranks. Consequently, their overall card count is on the rise for a set of players who aren't used to such turmoil in matches.

They aren't losing gracefully. City have been carded two or more times in six of their last seven fixtures with Rico Lewis seeing red for two yellows at Crystal Palace. It's that midfield area where most of the cynical foul play is originating from and it makes sense as that's where City are most vulnerable to pace and power when the play turns over.

Kevin de Bruyne has looked tetchy this season, being carded in the defeat to Tottenham and commiting three fouls against Crystal Palace.

Up against the Juve counter, and with Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yıldız particularly threatening, De Bruyne is going to be tasked with chasing back. He isn't exactly blessed with pace and looks overpriced at 11/26.50 on the Sportsbook to pick up card in a fixture where City's chances of picking up over 1.5 cards at 4/51.80 also looks to have a fine chance.

Combine both in a Bet Builder for City's tricky trip to Italy.