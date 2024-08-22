The Daily Acca: A European and domestic 7/2 treble

Polish cup winners to come untuck

Ajax to prove too strong in Europa League qualifier

Goals for both teams in League Two

We start in the Europa Conference League Play-off round, and I see Club Brugge having no issue in building a first leg lead against Wisla Krakow.

The Poles are actually in the second tier of their domestic leagues, but they are in this competition because they won the Polish Cup. That was a bit of an anomaly though, as they only finished 10th of 18 in the league, and Rapid Vienna hammered them 8-2 over two legs in the Europa League qualifiers.

Cercle Brugge finished fourth in the Belgian top flight last year, and after beating Kilmarnock in a Europa League qualifier, they only narrowly lost out to Molde in the following round. They should have too much class, even though this is the away leg for them.

This is the first leg of the Europa League Play-off tie between Jagiellonia Białystok and Ajax, and despite being away from home tonight, I expect the Dutch side to pick up the win.

The Polish hosts won their domestic league for the first time in their history last season, but they were no match for Bodo / Glimt in Champions League qualifying - losing both legs to exit 5-1 on aggregate.

Admittedly this isn't the Ajax of three of four years ago, as they only finished fifth in the Eredivisie last term, but Francesco Farioli has come in from Nice to be manager, and he has made a pretty solid start to life in Amsterdam.

Notts County are unbeaten in regular time this season, as they drew both of their League Two fixtures and took Shrewsbury to penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Two of those three games saw this selection land comfortably, and they finished the previous campaign with just two clean sheets in 10 home outings.

Grimsby were beaten at Fleetwood in their campaign opener, but they then knocked Bradford out of the cup on penalties, and followed that up with a 3-2 victory over Cheltenham on Saturday.

Goals should again be on the menu for them this evening, and BTTS backers should have no concerns for this fixture at Meadow Lane.

Recommended Bet Back Cercle Brugge & Ajax to Win, and BTTS in Notts County v Grimsby SBK 7/2







