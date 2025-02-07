The Daily Acca: A Both Teams to Score 9/2 Treble
It's all about both teams scoring in Paul Robinson's 9/25.50 Daily Acca, and it culminates in the FA Cup tie between Man United and Leicester.
Take Bremen to score at Bayern
Como's home goal trend to continue
Expect goals at Old Trafford
Leg 1 BTTS in Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen 20/231.87 (19:30)
Bayern are on track to regain the Bundesliga title that they lost last year, as they currently sit six points clear of Leverkusen and 13 ahead of the team in third.
Werder Bremen are in eighth place, and they head to the Allianz Arena having just put a four match winless run behind them.
I am surprised that both teams to score is as big a price as it is, with the visitors having only failed to find the net in one of 10 away games this term, while four of Bayern's last five at home have seen this selection land.
Leg 2 BTTS in Como v Juventus @ 4/51.80 (19:45)
Como start the night in 15th place in Serie A, with Cesc Fabregas' men having just been beaten by Atalanta and Bologna.
Juventus are only sixth, which has to be considered a major disappointment with Thiago Motta at the helm this season.
I feel that both teams will find the net at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia this evening, as it has landed in eight of the hosts' 11 home matches this year, and Juventus are currently on a run of five consecutive away games following suit.
Leg 3 BTTS in Man United v Leicester @ 13/201.65 (20:00)
These two teams kick off the Fourth Round of the FA Cup weekend, and my inclination is to think that there is every chance that the two of them will score at least once.
Team news will be interesting at Old Trafford, but my expectation is that Ruben Amorim will go full strength, as they have nothing really to play for in the league now, so it's all about the cup competitions.
Leicester are battling for survival, but with eight days before their next outing, I can't see why Ruud van Nistelrooy won't pick a strong side - especially as he will be keen to get one over on his former club.
The Foxes concede goals by the dozen, so I don't see how United won't score, but they should too be able to find the net themselves, considering the hosts haven't kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford since December 1st.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 120pts
Returned: 107.27pts
P/L: -12.73pts
