The Daily Acca: A Both Teams to Score 9/2 Treble

League One outfit Leyton Orient host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and the bad news for the underdogs is that the champions of England have scored at least three goals in each of their last five FA Cup ties against non-Premier League teams.

League One outfit Leyton Orient host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and the bad news for the underdogs is that the champions of England have scored at least three goals in each of their last five FA Cup ties against non-Premier League teams.

Back Man City to Score 3+ Goals v Leyton Orient on Saturday

Bayern are on track to regain the Bundesliga title that they lost last year, as they currently sit six points clear of Leverkusen and 13 ahead of the team in third.

Werder Bremen are in eighth place, and they head to the Allianz Arena having just put a four match winless run behind them.

I am surprised that both teams to score is as big a price as it is, with the visitors having only failed to find the net in one of 10 away games this term, while four of Bayern's last five at home have seen this selection land.

Como start the night in 15th place in Serie A, with Cesc Fabregas' men having just been beaten by Atalanta and Bologna.

Juventus are only sixth, which has to be considered a major disappointment with Thiago Motta at the helm this season.

I feel that both teams will find the net at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia this evening, as it has landed in eight of the hosts' 11 home matches this year, and Juventus are currently on a run of five consecutive away games following suit.

These two teams kick off the Fourth Round of the FA Cup weekend, and my inclination is to think that there is every chance that the two of them will score at least once.

Team news will be interesting at Old Trafford, but my expectation is that Ruben Amorim will go full strength, as they have nothing really to play for in the league now, so it's all about the cup competitions.

Leicester are battling for survival, but with eight days before their next outing, I can't see why Ruud van Nistelrooy won't pick a strong side - especially as he will be keen to get one over on his former club.

The Foxes concede goals by the dozen, so I don't see how United won't score, but they should too be able to find the net themselves, considering the hosts haven't kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford since December 1st.

Recommended Bet Back Back BTTS in all of Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen, Como v Juventus & Man United v Leicester SBK 9/2

