The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble from the CWC and U21 Euros

It's an all Brazilian last 16 tie from Lincoln Field in the Club World Cup today, and while Palmeiras are the favourites, I much prefer Botafogo at the prices.

The selection are not only the reigning champions of Brazil, they are the current holders of the Copa Libertadores - the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

Renato Paiva's men beat Seattle and PSG to put themselves in a great position to qualify, meaning that a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid last time wasn't an issue.

Palmeiras were the Brazilian champions in 2022 and 2023, but they were only runners-up last year. They went unbeaten in their group in this tournament, but they only drew with Porto and Inter Miami, and Botafogo have been more impressive.

Botafogo were also in better form prior to the competition, and they are also unbeaten against Palmeiras across their last five meetings.

It's the final of the U21 Euros in Bratislava tonight, and while the odds are suggesting that there will be goals, I am not so convinced.

These two teams met in the group stage, with the Germans coming out on top in a 2-1 success. This should be more of a cagey affair though, and finals are historically low-scoring.

Lee Carsley's side have already had a 0-0 draw in this tournament, so they are capable of low-scoring matches, and the defending champions lifted the trophy in 2023 following a 1-0 victory in the final.

Chelsea won two of their three group games to make it through to the last 16 of the Club World Cup, and while a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo sounds quite poor, the Brazilians shouldn't be underestimated.

Benfica had a poor campaign by their usual standards, and while they took seven points from their three group matches, one of them was against Auckland, and Bayern didn't play their strongest side last time.

Enzo Maresca's men finished the season in good form, and the Europa Conference League winners should prove too strong for their Portuguese opponents tonight.

Recommended Bet Back Botafogo to Qualify, Under 2.5 Goals in England U21 v Germany U21, and Chelsea to Win SBK 9/1

