The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Treble from Sweden and Denmark
Paul Robinson is focusing on Scandinavia today, as his 5/16.00 Daily Acca takes in selections from Sweden and Denmark.
-
Allsvenskan new-boys to win again
-
FC Copenhagen to making a winning start
-
Goals to flow in the Swedish Superettan
Leg 1 - GAIS (90mins) @ 7/52.40 (18:00)
GAIS have performed well since their promotion to the Swedish Allsvenskan, as they start the week in seventh place in the 16 team league.
The key to their success has been their home record, as after losing their opening home fixture of the campaign, they have since gone on to take 16 points from the next 18 available.
AIK are two points behind them in the standings, but they did at least put a couple of defeats behind them by winning last time. That came at Halmstad though, who are fourth from bottom, and prior to that they were winless in six on the road this term - losing on for occasions.
Leg 2 - FC Copenhagen (90mins) @ 2/51.40 (18:00)
Over to Denmark now, and FC Copenhagen kick off their campaign with a trip to Lyngby, and I am expecting them to begin with a win.
The hosts finished 10th of 12 last year, and they were beaten home and away by Copenhagen. They have a new manager in the shape of Morten Karlsen, but he has only been managing in the US second tier.
The visitors are the joint most successful club in Denmark, winning back to back titles as recently as 2022 and 2023, and they came though a Champions League group last year that contained Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Galatasaray.
Leg 3 - Over 2.5 Goals in Varbergs v Landskrona @ 3/41.75 (18:00)
We finish in the Swedish second tier, and I am expecting this Superettan fixture to have at least three goals.
Landskrona are top of the table having taken 33 points from their opening 14 fixtures, which is a vast improvement on their seventh placed finish last year. The goals have been flowing with 28 scored, but they have conceded 13, and that has led to their matches averaging 2.93 goals per game. Their last three have all seen this selection land.
Varbergs were relegated from the top flight, and they have struggled again at this lower level, as they start the day in 14th place in a 16 team division. Half of their outings have finished with three goals or more, and all of their last four at home have followed suit.
Now read Andy Schooler's Football Bet of the Day
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 260pts
Returned: 192.55pts
P/L: -67.45pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including 18/1 tip for Anfield comeback
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Croatian sensation to light up the board
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star
-
Football Betting Tips
Notts County v AFC Wimbledon: Jackson's Dons to stand firm in opening playoff game
-
Football Betting Tips
Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Back Emery to outsmart Iraola with Evens play