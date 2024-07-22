The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Treble from Sweden and Denmark

Allsvenskan new-boys to win again

FC Copenhagen to making a winning start

Goals to flow in the Swedish Superettan

GAIS have performed well since their promotion to the Swedish Allsvenskan, as they start the week in seventh place in the 16 team league.

The key to their success has been their home record, as after losing their opening home fixture of the campaign, they have since gone on to take 16 points from the next 18 available.

AIK are two points behind them in the standings, but they did at least put a couple of defeats behind them by winning last time. That came at Halmstad though, who are fourth from bottom, and prior to that they were winless in six on the road this term - losing on for occasions.

Over to Denmark now, and FC Copenhagen kick off their campaign with a trip to Lyngby, and I am expecting them to begin with a win.

The hosts finished 10th of 12 last year, and they were beaten home and away by Copenhagen. They have a new manager in the shape of Morten Karlsen, but he has only been managing in the US second tier.

The visitors are the joint most successful club in Denmark, winning back to back titles as recently as 2022 and 2023, and they came though a Champions League group last year that contained Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Galatasaray.

We finish in the Swedish second tier, and I am expecting this Superettan fixture to have at least three goals.

Landskrona are top of the table having taken 33 points from their opening 14 fixtures, which is a vast improvement on their seventh placed finish last year. The goals have been flowing with 28 scored, but they have conceded 13, and that has led to their matches averaging 2.93 goals per game. Their last three have all seen this selection land.

Varbergs were relegated from the top flight, and they have struggled again at this lower level, as they start the day in 14th place in a 16 team division. Half of their outings have finished with three goals or more, and all of their last four at home have followed suit.

Recommended Bet Back GAIS & FC Copenhagen to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in Varbergs v Landskrona SBK 5/1

