The Daily Acca: A 4/1 treble from Ireland and Brazil

Goals for both teams at Waterford

Bohemians to win again at home

Vila Nova to make it three straight victories

These two teams are eighth and tenth in the Irish Premier Division, and while that sounds good at first, it's really not so great when you know that's a 10 team league.

Cork have struggled since their promotion from the second tier, as they have picked up 15 points from their opening 23 matches. They have still averaged more than a goal per game though, and all of their last six on the road have seen this selection land.

Waterford need to bounce back from a 7-2 hammering at Derry, but it's just one defeat in six on their own patch, and five of those games finished with goals for both teams.

The selection are third in the Irish Premier Division, which is much improved on their eighth placed finish last season. They have dropped points on their last two outings, but they were at least draws, and I expect them to win this evening.

That is something that they have achieved in three of their last four in front of their own fans, and they beat Galway the last time they met in May.

The visitors are in seventh, and they were beaten by Drogheda last time out. They haven't won on their travels since April, and since that success they have played seven, drawn three and lost four.

We finish in the Brazilian Serie B, where I expect Vila Nova to take all three points in their home fixture with Operario.

The hosts had lost four straight matches, but they have since bounced back to win their last two, and have moved back up to eighth in the table - just two points off the promotion places.

The visitors are down in 14th, but they have just lost their last two, which makes it four defeats from their last five. Away from home it's three consecutive losses.

Recommended Bet Back Bohemians & Vila Nova to Win, and BTTS in Waterford v Cork SBK 4/1

