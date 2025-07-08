The Daily Acca: A 10/1 shot from the CWC and UCL

Welsh champions to win the first leg

Chelsea to be dumped out of the CWC

Egnatia Rrogozhine to get first UCL win

It's only the second week of July but the Champions League returns today, and I am backing Welsh club, The New Saints to build a first leg lead at Park Hall.

Last season TNS made it through to the second qualifying round with a 4-1 aggregate win, before exiting to Hungarian side, Ferencváros. They then went on to win their fourth consecutive domestic title, and they have retained the services of manager, Craig Harrison, who has been with them since 2022.

The visitors are the reigning champions of North Macedonia, with this being their first foray into this competition since 2021 - where they went out in the first qualifying round.

For the last two seasons they have been knocked out of the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, with the first of those exits coming at the hands of Welsh side, Haverfordwest County - who are not as good as TNS.

Fluminense remain unbeaten in the Club World Cup, and they have twice won as underdogs in the knockout rounds. They beat Inter in the last 16, before edging out Manchester City's conquerors, Al-Hilal in the quarters.

The Brazilian club were probably the least fancied team from their country ahead of this tournament, but they have gone further than Flamengo, Palmeiras and Botafogo, and I think they are overpriced to make the final.

Chelsea stand in their way, after they sent the aforementioned, Palmeiras, back to Brazil in the quarters. They were beaten by Flamengo in the group stage though, and this match will be much closer than the currents odds suggest.

Back to the Champions League now, and I am backing the Albanian champions to beat their Icelandic opposition.

The visitors won the Icelandic top division last season, and they made it through to the second round of qualifying in this competition in 2023. They have drawn two of their last three in the league though - and both times they were odds-on to pick up the win.

The selection didn't make their European debut until 2023, and last year they exited the Champions League in the first round. They are the back-to-back champions of Albania though, and they have warmed up for this with a couple of friendly wins.

Recommended Bet Back Fluminense to Qualify, and both TNA & Egnatia Rrogozhine to Win SBK 10/1

Now read Tuesday's Football Cheatsheet