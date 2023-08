You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

I have been quite negative about QPR so far this season, but they surprised me with a 1-2 win at Cardiff at the weekend, and they feel a bit overpriced to beat Norwich in the Carabao Cup.

At this point I have little idea about how strong a line-up each manager will put out, and while David Wagner's visitors are unbeaten so far this term, they don't have a great recent record in this competition.

Overall, I just think that QPR are too big a price at 11/5 to not back - especially on the back of a win and with home advantage.

Boreham Wood finished sixth in the National League last season, and they have made a good start to this campaign with an away draw and a home win.

They are at home again on Wednesday, and while their opponents have also taken four points from their opening two games, I can't see them adding to that at Meadow Park.

The visitors could only muster a 16th place finish last year, and they lost 11 of their 23 away fixtures.

The Champions League winners take on the Europa League winners in the Super Cup tonight, and it's hard to see anything other than a City win inside the 90 minutes.

Given their exceptional record in the Europa, Sevilla have been in this final on four occasions between 2014 and 2020. Unfortunately for them, they lost all four.

Pep Guardiola's men make their debut in it, fresh from a comfortable victory at Burnley in the league, and even without an injured Kevin de Bruyne, they are clearly a much superior team.