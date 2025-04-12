The Traditional 3pm Acca: Villa to beat Saints in this 21/1 Acca

City Ground to remain a fortress for Forest

Villa to take three points from St Mary's

Luton to pick up a vital win

Aston Villa' January Transfer Window signing Marco Asensio has enjoyed a fine start at his new club, becoming one of Villa's key goalscoring threats.

The Spaniard has registered 11 shots on target in his last seven games, and on Saturday, against the Premier League's bottom club Southampton you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to have at least one shot on target.

Forest were beaten at Villa Park last Saturday, but they didn't play too badly in the 2-1 defeat, and they can return to winning ways at the City Ground this afternoon.

Everton haven't lost many games under David Moyes, but they are winless in six, and they were beaten on their last away outing - 1-0 at Anfield.

The hosts haven't been turned over in front of their own fans since early November, and since then their record stands at played nine, won seven and drawn two, in the Premier League.

I would normally be a bit concerned about backing Aston Villa to win when the fixture comes in the middle of two Champions League matches, but this is Southampton away, and the Saints have been dreadful since their promotion from the Championship.

Simon Rusk's side have lost 25 of their 31 games this season, and while they managed a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace when last seen at St Mary's, prior to that they had been beaten on nine straight occasions here.

Unai Emery's men will of course have one eye on the PSG return on Tuesday, but they are also fighting for qualification into next year's competition. They shouldn't slip-up this afternoon.

Luton still might be in the relegation zone, but they are on an unbeaten run of five, and they look like a great bet to beat an out-of-form Blackburn side that have nothing to play for.

Rovers haven't won since February 15th, and in their eight matches since, they have been beaten six times. The fans are protesting against the owners and John Eustace felt that the relegation threatened, Derby, was a better option.

The Hatters have held both Middlesbrough and Leeds in their last two at Kenilworth Road, and prior to that they took three points against Portsmouth.

The Owls have had a torrid time of things at Hillsborough of late, and they will take the field today having lost their last four here.

Coventry, Sunderland, Sheffield United and even Hull are tougher opponents than what Oxford will be though, with the visitors really struggling on their travels since their promotion from League One.

Gary Rowett's side have won just one of 20 away from the Kassam this season - losing 12 times. The hosts have little to play for, but Danny Röhl will be keen to build some momentum at home to finish the campaign.

Millwall and Middlesbrough are just two of the teams near the top of the Championship that are battling for a top six spot, and with home advantage here, I make the Lions a good bet.

The Boro are currently in seventh, with Michael Carrick's men having won three of their last five. Their four match unbeaten run came to an end against Leeds last time though, and it's just two wins from eight on the road - losing five times.

The selection have won three of their last four, and in their last two here they beat both Stoke and Portsmouth.

Recommended Bet Back Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Luton, Sheffield Wednesday & Millwall all to Win SBK 21/1

Acca Wreckers

West Brom are 4/61.67 to beat Watford at the Hawthorns this afternoon, but given their recent form, that is just too short a price.

The Baggies have slipped to eighth having taken just two points from the last 15 available - losing their last three outings.

The Hornets still have an outside chance of the top six, and they beat Hull during the week.

Bournemouth's impressive form came to an end quite some time ago now, so I am surprised that they are as short as 1/12.00 to beat Fulham in this week's MNF.

The Cherries are winless in five in all competitions, and that is eight if we count their penalty shoot-out FA Cup victory as a draw.

The Cottagers became only the second team to beat Liverpool in the league last Sunday, and it's just three losses from their last 11 away from home.

