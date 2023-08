Blades to be sharp from the off

Cardiff and Saints to follow up solid starts

Posh and Wigan to win in League One

You can read in detail about Betfair's new offer here but, in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

On top of that, Betfair are offering customers a completely free acca every weekend in August, with the second to be used across matches played this weekend. Customers are advised that they must opt-in, and T&Cs do apply.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook.

For the new season Saturday's daily acca will use 3pm matches only in England as we all love a traditional acca bet on a Saturday afternoon!

So gather up your free acca, and let's try to kick off the Premier League season with a win.

The Blades are back in the Premier League following a two year spell in the Championship, and they look like they might be a stronger proposition under Paul Heckingbottom.

They start their campaign against Crystal Palace, with the Eagles having lost the services of Wilfried Zaha. Roy Hodgson came in towards the end of last season to save them from relegation, and while there was certainly an upturn in form, I am not convinced that it was the right decision to keep him on for another year.

A trip to Bramall Lane is never easy, and with a spring in their step from their promotion, the hosts look a bit overpriced to pick up the win.

QPR were tipped to struggle this season, and their opening 4-0 loss at Watford didn't discourage that view.

Cardiff picked up a good point at Elland Road in their first match under Erol Bulut, but they would have been disappointed to not take all three after leading 2-0 at half-time.

The Bluebirds progressed in the Carabao Cup during the week and they should be able to brush-aside Gareth Ainsworth's men on home turf.

The Saints won at Hillsborough in their first match back in the Championship, and, while they exited the Carabao Cup during the week, I am not too worried about that.

On Saturday afternoon they welcome a Norwich side to St Mary's that beat Hull City in their opener, but they needed an injury time goal to do so at Carrow Road.

David Wagner's men will likely be in and around the play-offs this year, but Southampton could be a class above.

Posh suffered League One Play-off heartbreak last season, but they have rightly kept faith in Darren Ferguson, and they won at Reading on the opening weekend.

A penalty shoot-out victory over Swindon in the cup will have carried on that momentum, and while Charlton beat Leyton Orient on Saturday, that was at the Valley, and they subsequently lost away from home at Newport during the week.

There were two divisions between Wigan and Northampton last season, but they now both find themselves in League One, and I am expecting the Latics to take the points this weekend.

Wigan went to Derby and won last Saturday which certainly wasn't expected by me. Shaun Maloney's men showed that they didn't have any hangover from their relegation.

Northampton lost at home to Stevenage in their first League One fixture, and then were beaten comprehensively at Swansea in the cup on Tuesday.

Back Paul's 3pm five-fold @ 27/128.00 Bet now

Acca Wreckers

As part of a new add-on to this Saturday Acca piece, I will scour the top leagues from around England and the rest of Europe and pick out one or two short priced favourites that I would have second thoughts about putting in my bets for the weekend.

My first pick for this weekend's Acca Wrecker is Ipswich Town at 10/111.88. Kieran McKenna's side made a winning start at Sunderland last Sunday, and while that was impressive, Stoke travel to East Anglia following a hot-start of their own.

The Potters beat Rotherham 4-1 and then West Brom 2-1 in the cup, and they can get a result at Portman Road.

Newcastle 8/131.60 are my second selection to avoid putting in your Accas, when they entertain Aston Villa in the Saturday tea-time kick-off. The Magpies will find life much more difficult this season, as their opponents will know much more about how they play under Eddie Howe.

Unai Emery has improved Villa considerably, and with some astute summer signings and good pre-season form, I wouldn't want to be relying on them losing for my Acca to land.

Read EFL League One & Two Tips: Seek out 30/1 treble and Langstaff for goals