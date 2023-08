Brentford to come up short at Fulham

Blackburn and Leicester to continue strong starts

Sky Blues and Seasiders to pick up wins

Fulham made the perfect start to the season with a 0-1 win at Everton, and they can take three more points in their first home game of the campaign against Brentford.

The Bees drew 2-2 with Spurs, which wasn't a bad result, but they did struggle to pick up victories on the road last term, and they are now without Ivan Toney.

The Cottagers won the corresponding fixture 3-2 last year.

Blackburn started strongly last season, and they have done the same in 2023, with four points from a possible six in the Championship and a victory in the Carabao Cup.

Hull, meanwhile, have lost two of their three fixtures in all competitions, and they were beaten in their only away game to date. They haven't won on the road since January 2.

The Foxes have adapted well to life in the Championship, and they have made the perfect start with two league wins, as well as one in the cup.

This weekend they welcome a Cardiff side to the King Power that picked up a good point at Elland Road, before slumping to a pretty miserable home defeat to QPR. It's hard to see the Bluebirds laying much of a glove on the title favourites.

The Sky Blues needed a good performance and win against Middlesbrough last weekend, and that's exactly what they did.

Mark Robins' men proved that they didn't need Gus Hamer pulling the strings in the middle of the park, and they are a big price to win at Swansea.

The hosts were held by Birmingham here on the opening day, and they then went to West Brom and lost 3-2.

Leyton Orient have struggled since their promotion from League Two, as they have lost all three of their League One matches, to an aggregate score of 8-2.

Blackpool entered this division from the other end, and they remain unbeaten - picking up five points from a possible nine. They are also yet to concede a goal.

Acca Wreckers

The first of this week's short priced favourites to avoid are Brighton at 8/111.72, as for all their impressiveness in their campaign opener, they were only playing Luton.

Wolves were much better than expected at Old Trafford on Monday, and if they can replicate that at Molineux, they can certainly avoid defeat.

Middlesbrough 8/131.60 have been beaten in both of their league matches this season, and they were thoroughly outplayed at Coventry last time. It's very hard to trust them at such a short price at home on Saturday, even if they are only playing Huddersfield.

The Terriers have lost both of their games too, but Neil Warnock will be desperate for a result at his former employer, and I can definitely see them picking up a 0-0 or 1-1 draw. The two teams actually faced each other in the Carabao Cup 11 days ago, and while the Boro won 2-3, Huddersfield were down to 10 men from the 13th minute - and they led 1-0 at the time.

