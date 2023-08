Goals, Rashford shots and Son to shine for Berba

Max also goes for goals plus a Spurs win

Dimitar Berbatov says:

These big games so early on in the season all depends who you are and how you think. If the first game of the season wasn't good, you'll either think 'oh no' or you look forward to putting things right and competing with teams at the highest level.

Games like this are where you need wake up. You realise that the Premier League has actually started. Both teams need to do it otherwise it'll be the same old story of chasing Man City all year.

Tottenham need to wake up and start to become consistent. I hope the game is better than the opening weekend for United. I want to see better passes, better decision-making. That'll lead to a good game. Both teams can score and concede and so I expect goals in this game.

There's a lot of focus on discipline and we saw a lot of yellow cards in the opening weekend. This won't be a heated game if both teams are smart. Both managers should speak to their players before the game about it. They need to be careful. We saw with Martinez against Wolves, he picked up a stupid yellow card and had to be substituted at half-time because he had to be careful making challenges. I like the new rules and the additional time - hopefully players stop time-wasting now.

Both sides have some excellent attacking players, and looking at goalscorers you've got the regulars like Rashford, Antony and Son at Spurs. I'd like Son to score now he's got an even bigger role and more responsibility.

I'd like to see Richarlison to score to give him more confidence and from Man United's team, Rashford needs to be better and it's important that he gets a goal to boost his confidence this season. So there are many options Infront of goal.

Back BTTS - Yes, Rashford 1+ Shot on Target, Son to Score or Assist @ 3.14 Bet now

Max Liu says:

Taking on Berba in this week's Bet Builder Battle is daunting after his extraordinary performances for these two great clubs down the years.

Manchester United were extremely lucky not to concede a penalty in their 1-0 win over Wolves and new number one Andre Onana's displays so far have reminded me of Fabien Barthez - another mercurial Red Devils goalkeeper who was good with his feet and prone to clangers. Onana should come good in the Premier League eventually, but there could be a few errors along the way, so for the time being I will work on the basis that they will concede goals.

Tottenham conceded two in their opening match, and still look vulnerable at the back, so both teams to score cries out to be in the Bet Builder. They were dangerous going forward, however, at Brentford, and particularly for a team that lost their all-time leading goalscorer two days prior. James Maddison has settled in quickly and should give United's defenders plenty of problems.

This will be Spurs' first home match in the post-Harry Kane era and Ange Postecoglou's first competitive home fixture. The fans will be up for it and Ange strikes me as the kind of manager who will always have his players fired up. Against a United side that were lethargic and lacked a clinical finisher last time out, Spurs to win is worth taking at odds-against.

Back Tottenham Win & BTTS - Yes @ 4.1 Bet now

