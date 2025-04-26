The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 14/1 Acca featuring another Wolves win

No respite for the Foxes at Molineux

Brighton's poor form to continue

Boro to get back on track at the Riverside

Wolves are making a late surge up the table thanks to five straight wins, and I find it very hard to think that they won't make it win number six against Leicester.

The Foxes have played a little bit better in their last two outings - drawing 2-2 at Brighton and then losing 0-1 to Liverpool last Sunday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are still well below the level they need to be though, and Vítor Pereira's hosts are eyeing up a 13th place finish, which looked highly unlikely at one stage.

Fulham's form has tapered off in the last four weeks, and since their FA Cup exit, they have lost three of their next four league matches.

Their last three on the road have all been defeats, but trips to Brighton, Arsenal and Bournemouth are much harder assignments than this one today.

Southampton are their hosts, and they have won only twice all season. It's eight losses from their last 10, and 10 from their last 11 at St Mary's.

Middlesbrough blew a great chance to get back into the top six on Monday, and with a showdown against Coventry at the CBS Arena to come, they can't afford not to win at home to Norwich this afternoon.

The Canaries are finishing the campaign with a whimper, and it's just one point from the last 15 available.

Michael Carrick's Boro have lost three of their last four, but this is almost certainly the last chance saloon for their promotion hopes, and with home advantage, I expect the three points to stay on Teesside.

Millwall are back in the race for the Play-offs, and although they are up against an in-form Swansea today, I am expecting them to pick up the victory.

The Swans are up to 11th having won their last five on the bounce - conceding just one goal in the process. They did have quite a kind run of fixtures though, and it's the Lions who have all of the motivation today.

Alex Neil's team have won four of their last five themselves, and it's four straight wins in front of their own fans.

The Baggies parted company with Tony Mowbray following their fifth loss from six games, and with the top six now up in smoke, it's hard to imagine them bouncing back in their final two outings of the campaign.

The selection are second from bottom, three points adrift of safety, with a vastly inferior goal difference to Derby in 21st.

The Bluebirds absolutely have to win today, and while it's just one win in seven, they only lost twice during that period, so it's not like they have been far off it.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves, Fulham, Middlesbrough, Millwall & Cardiff all to Win SBK 14/1

Acca Wreckers

Brighton haven't won since 8th March, so 8/131.61 for them to beat West Ham is just too short for me today.

The Seagulls were beaten 4-2 at Brentford last weekend, and they couldn't even beat Leicester the last time they turned out at the Amex.

The Hammers have avoided defeat in five of their last eight, and in the last two months they have won at Arsenal and drawn at Everton.

Preston have been sucked into a relegation battle having taken just two points from their last six matches, so at 8/111.73, I won't be including them in any of my Accas this weekend.

Plymouth make the long trip north sitting bottom of the Championship, but they are only three points from safety, and have won three of their last five. Their away record is far from brilliant, but they have picked up at least a point in five of their last nine on their travels.

