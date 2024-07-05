Copa America Tipsheet: Uruguay will rock the boys from Brazil

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/12.00 - Superboosted up from 1/41.25!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Colombia are the hot favourites to beat Panama in their Copa America quarter-final.

That's no surprise considering that their 1-1 draw against Brazil extended their unbeaten record to 26 games (W20 D6).

Colombia had not gone behind in any of their previous six games this year, so it was a test of their resolve when Brazil took an early lead against them. Daniel Monoz's team ensured that the scores were level by half-time.

This result saw them win Group D and avoid the tougher route to the semi-final. Not that Nestor Lorenzo's team should be scared of anyone with the way that they are playing right now.

Their 4-3-1-2 system is full of willing runners, doing the legwork while James Rodriguez provides the artistry. The 32-year-old playmaker already has three assists in this tournament.

USA were expected to be waiting for Colombia, but Panama edged out the hosts in Group C, to steal second place.

Los Canaleros lost their opening game against Uruguay, but then pulled off a surprise 2-1 win against USA, before booking their spot in the last-eight with a 3-1 win over Bolivia.

Getting out of their group was an achievement in itself for Panama and it would be too much to expect them to pull off the biggest shock of the tournament. With Colombia having scored in the first-half of all of their matches, back them to win half-time/full-time at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Colombia to beat Panama half-time/full-time SBK 10/11

They've saved the best for last in the Copa America quarter-finals, with Uruguay clashing with Brazil in Paradise, Nevada.

The Selecao have just faced a very tough opponent in Colombia and now are up against another one. Having been restricted to a costly 0-0 draw with Costa Rica, they bounced back with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, but didn't get the victory they needed to usurp the Colombians.

What's more, Brazil suffered a major blow in that final group match, when Vinicius Junior picked up his second booking of the tournament.

Savio is expected to replace the Real Madrid forward, alongside Rodrygo and Raphinha, who scored Brazil's goal against Colombia.

Uruguay will be looking to take advantage of this absence. They won all three of their games in Group C, beating Panama 3-1, Bolivia 5-0 and USA 1-0.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are a potent mix. They have a defence that has kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches, a strong midfield and an attack spearheaded by the in-form Darwin Nunez.

They last met Brazil in October last year, beating them 2-0 at home. In their next game they travelled to Argentina and defeated them by the same scoreline.

Based on current form rather than history, it is Uruguay that should be favourites, instead of Brazil. You can back Uruguay cautiously in the draw no bet market and still get odds of 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Uruguay draw no bet against Brazil SBK 10/11

