Copa America Tipsheet: Colombia can top group ahead of Brazil

This game will decide who tops Group D, with Colombia currently two points ahead of second placed Brazil.

A draw will be enough for the Colombians to stay top, while Brazil need to victory to finish first. There is plenty of motivation for both teams to win this group, as it will likely mean that they avoid Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

Colombia have won both of their games at this tournament, continuing their excellent form. Starting with a 2-1 win over Paraguay, they then defeated Costa Rica 3-0.

As a result, they are now unbeaten in 25 games (W20 D5). They have won each of their last ten fixtures, which is a run that started with a 2-1 home win against Brazil last year.

After drawing 0-0 with Costa Rica in their first game, Brazil eventually burst into life with a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

They were 3-0 up by half-time in a game in which Vinicius Junior scored twice, with Savinho and Lucas Paqueta grabbing the other goals. The Real Madrid forward might be left out for this one, along with Eder Militao and Wendell, as they all have yellow cards and are at risk of suspension.

Colombia have similar issues and are also likely to rotate. Given the respective strengths of their squads, it is Brazil who will have the most talent on the field, but that doesn't mean they should be favourites, as is the case. Colombia are being underrated here and you can back them to continue their unbeaten run in the double chance market and still get odds of 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Colombia double chance against Brazil SBK 10/11

The other match in Group D sees Costa Rica take on Paraguay.

With Costa Rica having a goal difference of -3 to Brazil's +3, they need to win this one by a big margin, which hoping that Colombia win their match.

Realistically, it's not going to happen, with the Costa Ricans having yet to register a shot on target in this tournament so far.

With their goalless draw against Brazil and a pre-tournament friendly against Uruguay which also finished 0-0, Costa Rica have proved that they are adept at frustrating their opponents. Now they have a very different task ahead of them.

Having lost both of their matches so far, Paraguay are already eliminated. They are therefore playing merely for pride, as they look to avoid failing to win a point at this tournament, for the first time.

Paraguay have at least shown that they can score against quality opposition, finding the against both Colombia and Brazil in their defeats.

Nevertheless, this one promises to be tight and could be decided by a single goal. Under 1.5 goals is priced at 15/82.88, in a match where the result doesn't really matter for either team.

Recommended Bet Back under 1.5 goals between Costa Rica and Paraguay SBK 15/8

