Copa America Tipsheet: Back Venezuela to frustrate Mexico at 7/4

Ecuador and Jamaica are both looking for their first points at the Copa America in this Group B clash.

The Ecuadorians made life tough for themselves when their captain Enner Valencia was sent off after 22-minutes in their opening game against Venezuela.

Despite that blow, they took the lead through Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento, but ultimately they couldn't hold on in California, with Venezuela fighting back in the second-half with two goals.

It was a disappointing start to the tournament, as Ecuador have been in good form since Felix Sanchez Bas took charge of them last year. After losing his debut match against Australia, only Argentina (twice) and Italy had beaten Sanchez's team in 14 games (W9 D2), before the Venezuela loss.

Jamaica lost 1-0 to Mexico, but thought they had gone ahead in the second-half, only for Michail Antonio's goal to be ruled out by VAR.

They created plenty of chances and have firepower in the attack, but they have now lost all seven games that they have played in the Copa America.

Ecuador should come out on top in a close contest. You can back an Ecuador to win and under 3.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Ecuador to beat Jamaica and under 3.5 goals SBK 10/11

The two winners in Group B face off when Venezuela take on Mexico.

Venezuela looked to be in luck when Ecuador were reduced to 10-men early on in their match, but still found themselves a goal down by half-time.

Their manager Fernando Batista was decisive, sending on Jhonder Cadiz and Eduard Bello for Cristian Casseres and Darwin Machis at half-time. Both of these substitutes scored.

Though it was not smooth sailing, the result continued Venezuela's fine form since Batista was appointed in 2023. Only Colombia (twice) and Italy have beaten them over his 14 games in charge (W6 D5).

Mexico have been more erratic, losing five of their last nine games (W4), so their victory against Jamaica was a welcome one.

Though Jaime Lozano's team dominated possession, they conceded chances and struggled to find the net themselves, until their defender Gerardo Arteaga converted with an unstoppable volley.

A worry for them is in attack, with Santiago Gimenez having been unable to hit the heights that he has for Feyenoord. The striker only has four goals in 27 games for Mexico, in comparison to 49 goals in 86 games for his club.

The value would seem to lie with the outsiders Venezuela in this one, in what should be a competitive contest. Combine Venezuela double chance with both teams to score at 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Ecuador to beat Jamaica and under 3.5 goals at 10/111.91 SBK 7/4

Now read Euro 2024 tips and previews here.