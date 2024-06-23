Copa America Tipsheet: Back Uruguay for opening win at 15/8

Hosts will win opener but may concede

Bielsa's Uruguay enter tournament in Leeds battle

Nunez can continue to shine

The host nation USA kick off their Copa America campaign against Bolivia on Sunday night.

This tournament comes at a time when the US coach Gregg Berhalter is under a little pressure, with his side having been thrashed 5-1 by Colombia in a friendly earlier this month.

USA bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, but the worry for Berhalter is that a lot seems to be expected of his team and it may well prove to be unrealistic.

The USMNT have home advantage, are ranked eleventh in the world by FIFA and have talented players at some of Europe's biggest clubs. Yet they are also on the more difficult side of the draw, alongside the likes of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay.

They should at least be assured of a place in the quarter-final, with Bolivia unlikely to present much opposition.

La Verde come into this tournament off the back of three straight friendly defeats. After six games, they also rank ninth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group, out of ten teams (W1 L5).

USA should win this one, but they have conceded in five of their last six games. You can back a US win and both teams to score at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back USA to beat Bolivia and both teams to score at 11/53.20 SBK 11/5

Alongside USA and Bolivia in Group C are Uruguay and Panama, who meet each other in the early hours of Monday morning.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay team are expected to mount the biggest opposition to Argentina and Brazil, which is unsurprising considering that they have beaten both nations within the last 12-months.

While Brazil have been struggling and lost a number of times in 2023, Uruguay are the only side to have beaten the Copa America holder Argentina, since they won the last World Cup.

La Celeste have a solid spine to their team, which is spearheaded by the Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. The 24-year-old has become prolific for his country under Bielsa, scoring eight goals in seven games under the veteran coach.

Fans of Leeds United will be entertained by the fact that two of their former managers will go up against each other in this match, with Panama coached by Thomas Christiansen.

Panama reached the final of the Gold Cup last summer, knocking out USA in the process. Yet it seems extremely unlikely that they will enjoy a run in the Copa America, as they have lost all three of their fixtures this year against teams that will be competing at this tournament.

Uruguay's last match saw them beat Mexico 4-0, with Nunez scoring a hat-trick. Combine a Uruguay win, with Nunez to score and over 2.5 goals at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Uruguay to beat Panama, Nunez to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 15/8

Now read our Euro 2024 tips and previews here.