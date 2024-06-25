Copa America Tipsheet: Back repeat of winning Argentina bet at 5/4

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!

Both Peru and Canada will be looking for their first points at the 2024 Copa America, when they meet on Tuesday in this Group A clash.

These sides can be pretty satisfied with their performances in their opening games, in different ways. Peru were the underdogs against Chile, so their 0-0 draw was a good result.

If they can win this, then the Peruvians are in a strong position to make the quarter-finals, which would be quite a turnaround for a team that are second from bottom of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table.

Peru's poor form in qualifying resulted in them recruiting a new manager in Jorge Fossatti. Since the 71-year-old took charge, his side are unbeaten in five games (W3 D2) and have only conceded one goal.

Canada have also recently appointed a new manager. Jesse Marsch has yet to win any of the three games since he got the job, but to be fair to him, they have faced truly elite opposition.

After a 4-0 defeat to Netherlands, a 0-0 draw with France was a good result. They were then beaten 2-0 in the opening game of this tournament by Argentina, but did not concede until the second-half and had seven shots at goal in the first 45 minutes. That is the most of any side has managed before the break against Lionel Scaloni's side, since November 2021.

Yet despite the promise of Canada's attacking display, this would seem likely to be a low scoring game against a stubborn Peru team. Under 2.5 goals is 20/231.87.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals between Peru and Canada SBK 20/23

The Group A leaders Argentina can book their place in the quarter-finals of this tournament with a win over Chile.

La Albiceleste started their defence of the Copa America with a businesslike 2-0 victory over Canada.

They were not at their best against the spirited Canadians, but goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez secured the points.

It was Argentina's sixth straight win, with the World Cup holders having only lost once in 15 games since the end of that tournament (W14).

Chile struggled in their World Cup qualifiers (P6 W1 D2 L3), which resulted in them changing managers.

Since Ricardo Gareca took charge results have improved (P4 W2 D1 L0), but having scored eight goals in his first three games, the 0-0 draw with Peru was a disappointment.

That performance didn't bode well for Chile when up against Argentina's defence. In those 15 games since winning the World Cup, Argentina have only conceded three goals and kept twelve clean sheets, including in their first Copa America match against Canada. Back Argentina to win to nil at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Argentina to beat Chile to nil SBK 11/10

