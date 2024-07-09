Copa America Tipsheet: Argentina and Colombia will meet in final

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/1 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW SBK 1/1

The defending champions Argentina will be expecting to progress to the Copa America final when they take on Canada in the first of the semi-finals.

These two teams met in the first match of this tournament, with Argentina winning the group game 2-0.

It is fair to say that Canada have been on quite a journey since then. They bounced back with a 1-0 win over Peru, before drawing 0-0 with Chile to make the knockout stages. After a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in the quarter-finals, Jesse Marsch's team progressed with a 4-3 win on penalties.

There has only been one occasion when a CONCACAF nation has made it to the final of the Copa America, which was back it 2001, when Mexico managed this feat.

As much as Canada are showing encouraging signs of progress under their new manager, it seems too much to expect them to knock out the reigning World Cup holders, who have just survived an unexpected scare.

Argentina were a goal up in their quarter-final against Ecuador through Lisandro Martinez, only to concede a late goal that took the game to a penalty shootout.

In such situations, there's few goalkeepers better than Emiliano Martinez and the Aston Villa shot-stopper was once again Argentina's hero, as he saved two spot-kicks to help his side win 4-2.

That draw ended a run of eight straight wins, in which La Albiceleste kept clean sheets in six of those games. One of those was that 2-0 victory at the start of this tournament and you can back Argentina to win to nil again at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Argentina to beat Canada to nil SBK 10/11

The second of the Copa America semi-finals promises to be a much closer affair, with both Colombia and Uruguay being in great form.

When it comes to results, it is Colombia that have the edge over Uruguay and indeed, just about any side in international football right now. They are unbeaten in 27 matches (W21 D6).

Their latest victory came against Panama in the quarter-finals. They won 5-0 and having been three goals up by half-time, come into this game off the back of a relatively stress-free experience.

The same can't be said of Uruguay, who faced Brazil in the quarter-finals and progressed via a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Not only is such a method of victory going to take a mental toll, but there was also a cost to Marcelo Bielsa's selection options.

Right-back Nahitan Nandez was sent off in the second-half against Brazil and will be suspended for this one, while Ronald Araujo picked up an injury that will keep him out.

While Bielsa can name experienced replacements in Guillermo Varela and Jose Gimenez, it's definitely a blow and adds to the advantages that a fresher Colombia side would appear to have on their side.

These sides are rated as dead even in the match result odds, but with Colombia appearing to have the slight edge, back them in the draw no bet market at 17/20.

Recommended Bet Back Colombia double chance against Uruguay SBK 17/20

