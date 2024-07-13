Copa America Tips: Colombia can upset odds against Argentina at 4/1

As a appetiser before the main event, Canada meet Uruguay to decide who finishes third at the Copa America.

There were no surprises in Canada's semi-final against Argentina, with Jesse Marsch's team losing 2-0.

Yet ultimately the Canadians can be proud of their unexpected run to the last-four. They proved themselves to be difficult to beat and their performances bode well for when they co-host the World Cup in 2026.

For Uruguay, their defeat in the semi-finals to Colombia was more of a disappointment. They went into half-time a goal down, but with Daniel Munoz having been sent off for the Colombians just before the break, Uruguay had an entire half with a man advantage, in which to grab an equaliser.

Only two of La Celeste's eleven shots were on target and they eventually lost 1-0. It was the second successive game in which they failed to find the net, having drawn 0-0 with Brazil in the quarter-finals, before progressing on penalties.

Canada will be taking this game seriously, as finishing third would be a major achievement for them, but Marcelo Bielsa will be missing several players.

Ronald Araujo and Rodrigo Bentancur are both injured, while Guillermo Varela and Nicolas de la Cruz are both suspended. Striker Darwin Nunez could also be banned from playing, after brawling with Colombia fans in the stands, after their game.

Even with the changes that Bielsa must make, we have to assume that Uruguay will have enough to win this one. The goal they conceded against Colombia was only the second goal that they have let in over the last seven games, so back a Uruguay win to nil at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Uruguay to win to nil against Canada SBK 6/4

The final of the 2024 Copa America promises to be special, with the holders Argentina defending their title against the most in-form side at this tournament, Colombia.

Argentina 2-0 victory against Canada in the semi-finals means that they have only conceded once in this competition, keeping clean sheets in four of their five games.

Yet it is fair to say that they have had a relatively easy run to the final of this tournament. Only time will tell if that proves to be a help or a hindrance to La Albiceleste, as they prepare to step up in class.

Colombia's win over Uruguay in the semi-final came thanks to a goal from Jefferson Lerma and extended their unbeaten record to 28 games (W22 D6).

It is the longest unbeaten streak across international football and though naturally it is somewhat padded with wins against inferior sides, the run also contains some very impressive victories. Since last summer, Los Cafeteros have beaten Germany, Brazil, Spain and now Uruguay.

They have not met Argentina over this 28-game period, but with their manager Nestor Lorenzo being a former Argentine international, it is fair to assume that he will be prepared for his biggest test yet.

Despite the form of their opponents, Argentina are the heavy favourites at 1/21.50 to lift the trophy. Colombia are out at 8/52.60.

This is one of those matches where though Argentina are the rightful favourites due to their recent achievements, it is Colombia who appear to be the value at these prices. They have scored twelve goals already in this tournament, so both teams to score should land. When combined with Colombia to win the Copa America, the odds rise to 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Colombia to lift the trophy against Argentina and both teams to score SBK 4/1

Now read our Euro 2024 tips and previews here!