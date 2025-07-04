Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund: Back early goals for both sides and 9/2 Bet Builder

Both teams to score in the first half appeals at 5/2 3.50

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 5 July, 21:00 kick-off

Live on Channel 5 & DAZN

It's getting serious now at the Club World Cup as Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals, and a big-name European tie that would be at home in the Champions League.

It's a big shame though that we've been robbed of a Bellingham brothers derby as Jobe is suspended for Dortmund so won't be able to line up against Jude in this glitzy fixture.

And indeed they met in this season's competition, with Real winning 5-2 for a fourth straight victory against the Bundesliga side - who last beat Los Blancos back in 2014 and in fact have never beaten them outside of Dortmund.

So Xabi Alonso's side are 8/131.61 favourites to win the match in regulation and 3/101.30 to qualify for the semi-finals, while Dortmund are 4/15.00 match outsiders and 12/53.40 to qualify via any method, including extra-time and penalties.

Dortmund are in decent touch, winning nine of their last 10, but with just three clean sheets in those nine wins it's a similar story for Dortmund that their defensive frailties could cost them here - especially as Alonso's Madrid have back-to-back clean sheets.

The Black And Yellows surely have too much firepower though, so I think both teams will score here, which is priced at 4/71.57, but you obviously have to give the Spanish giants the advantage.

Especially with Kylian Mbappe returning in their 1-0 win over Juventus in the last round, this one has Madrid and goals for both sides written all over it.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to win & both teams to score SBK 19/10

Back first half goals at 5/2

There's been goals aplenty in recent meetings, five of the last six seeing both teams score and a total of 26 goals being scored in those six matches.

There's been plenty of first-half action two, with nine goals in the opening 45 minutes of those six games and two matches seeing both teams score.

So we can back both teams to score in the first-half here at 5/23.50 as both of them have been fast starters of late.

Dortmund have scored in the first half in nine of their last 10 games, which is a fantastic record, while Real have scored firat-half goals in four of five so there's plenty to suggest this one could be lively early.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score in the first half SBK 5/2

Back Guirassy & Valverde in Bet Builder

The returning Mbappe is 4/51.80 to score anytime, while his stand-in Gonzalo Garcia is 13/102.30 to add to his tally of three goals so far at the Club World Cup.

Serhou Guirassy is Dortmund's main man with also three goals at the tournament, and he's 15/82.88 to score and is clearly the biggest threat the German side have.

I'll back Guirassy here, but I'd rather take the 12/53.40 on him for 2+ shots on target as opposed to scoring. He's hit the target 10 times already in the Club World Cup and landed this bet in seven of 10.

For Real Madrid, there's plenty of options, and short prices, but the 4/61.67 on Federico Valverde to hit the target just once is as close to a sure thing as we'll get - as the skipper has been in top form here.

Valverde has hit the target in every game so far at the tournament and a total of eight.