Flamengo v Chelsea: Back a cagey affair in Philly & 5/1 Delap based Bet Builder
Paul Higham thinks Flamengo and Chelsea will be a cagey affair at the Club World Cup, and is backing Liam Delap to make an impact as part of a 5/16.00 Bet Builder shout.
-
Chelsea & Flamengo both 2-0 winners in opening games
-
Back the half-time draw in Philly at 11/102.11
-
FIFA Club World Cup live updates
Flamengo v Chelsea
Friday 20 June, 19:00
Live on DAZN
Both sides started with comfortable 2-0 wins as expected, and now Chelsea are 4/51.80 favourites to beat Brazilian side Flamengo in what is their toughest game of the group at the Club World Cup.
Enzo Maresca's side have now won nine out of 10 during a run that saw them pinch a Champions League spot and win the Conference League, and their billion bound squad should be too much for Flamengo in Philadelphia.
The 10/34.33 Brazilians, managed by former Chelsea player Filipe Luis, are on a decent run themselves though with five straight wins and are unbeaten in nine - with seven clean sheets showing they'll be a big step up defensively for the Blues to deal with.
So in the biggest game of the group in the afternoon heat we shouldn't expect too many goals, especially with five of Chelsea's last six games seeing only one side score.
Both teams to score 'No' is priced up at 1/12.00 while under 2.5 goals is [20/23] and both are worth considering. The draw at 27/103.70 is also a distinct possibility here.
Seven of Chelsea's last eight goals have come in the second half, and being able to see either side pinch a win is putting me off the draw and 90 minutes, so instead I'll plump for the half-time draw at an acceptable 11/102.11 as this will likely be a cagey start.
Take fouls favourite Delap in 5/1 Bet Builder
Girogian De Arrascaeta scored in the opener, making it three goals in four and is 7/24.50 to score anytime here, while Luiz Araujo had a goal and an assist last game and can be backed at 13/53.60 in the goal or assist market as a dual threat for Flamengo.
I like backing in-form forwards on underdogs teams for shots on target, and De Arrascaeta is the perfect fit at 5/61.84 for just 1+ shot on target - he's had five in five and at least one in 14 of 18 games.
Enzo Fernandez is also a good price for a shot on target at 6/52.20 after coming off the bench to score in the last game - he was a far more attacking threat later in the season under Maresca.
Liam Delap also came off the bench to make his Chelsea debut, and grabbed the assist for Fernandez so many will be backing him to have an impact here as well.
I'll do that also, but not in an attacking sense as he was a regular in my Bet Builder column for giving away fouls - and he managed two in just half an hour against LAFC.
If he starts in Philly I'd be tempted to back him for 3+ fouls, but for a Bet Builder treble I'll back him to get 2+ fouls at 8/131.61 even if he starts on the bench again.
Build Ups best bets
Player to commit more fouls
Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is lining up for Flamengo here after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, and he's a whopping 2/51.40 favourite to give away more fouls than current Blues defender Tosin Adarabioyo.
But I think we'll back the outsider of the pair here and take Tosin to have more fouls at 4/15.00 in a Match Up bet.
Jorginho had a decent run of fouls across his last few games for Arsenal, but he got through 73 minutes without transgressing in the opening game.
Tosin, by contrast, gave away three against LAFC in the opener, so we'll back him to overstep the mark again here.
Player to have more shots on target
How about a Pedro v Pedro shootout in Philadelphia? Well we've got one here as Chelsea's Pedro Neto is backed at 6/42.50 to have more shots on target than Flamengo's Pedro - who is ever-so-slightly bigger at 13/82.63.
Brazilian Pedro hit the target once from three efforts on goal during a busy display in Flamengo's opener - making it 10 this year from limited starts.
Portuguese Pedro Neto scored for Chelsea ending a run of eight games without a goal, and suggesting more is to come in the United States.
Flamengo's Pedro could have more volume but Chelsea's Pedro Neto looked lively last time out and the Blues should have more of the ball for him to do more damage.
Now read the latest Premier League transfer news & player betting odds
Recommended bets
Ste Tudor's Build Up Tips
Player to have more shots on target
It's only fitting that one of the most fascinating fixtures of this Club World Cup also offers up a fascinating player duel. In the blue corner there is Cole Palmer, back in form after enduring a sustained slump in numbers. In the red and black corner the irrepressible Giorgian De Arrascaeta prepares to scheme and probe all game long. Both glide past opponents like they're not there. Both execute clever passes that bring the best out in team-mates. Both are eminently watchable. If we focus on shots on target for this match-up then Palmer has it, his 1.21 per 90 average topping the Uruguayan's 0.99. But this bet is all about value and there is plenty of that in backing De Arrascaeta at 5/23.50. In his last 10 starts, the South American has taken on a SOT every 59 minutes. In Palmer's last 10 starts he's registered one every 78 minutes.
Player to commit more fouls
Flamengo winger Luiz Araujo is a great shout to out-foul Chelsea's Moises Caicedo in Philadelphia. Caicedo may be stationed in the heart of the action, and he may be Mr Consistent when it comes to wrongdoing - averaging 2.3 fouls per 90 across his last five outings. But Araujo also has several multiples on his rap sheet - fouling more than once in three of his last five. Furthermore, last time out, against Esperance Tunis, he overstepped the mark on five occasions.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
