Club World Cup Day Five Tipsheet: Back 100/30 Julian Alvarez to fire first
It's a busy day on Thursday at the Club World Cup, and Lewis Jones has best bets for all four games, including siding with Atletico Madrid's top scorer to get amongst the goals yet again...
-
Side with rock solid Palmerias defence
-
Julian Alvarez could fill his boots
-
Club World Cup Guide - All you need to know
It's day five at the Club World Cup and there's four more games on offer in this expanded FIFA tournament - with European teams Juventus, Porto and Atletico Madrid all in action...
Al Ain vs Juventus
02:00 BST Tuesday
Al Ain's fall from grace last season was phenomenal. They went from Champions League winners under Hernan Crespo to somehow failing to qualify through the group stages just a few months later with mostly the same squad. Former Watford boss Vladimir Ivic is the man in charge now with what looks a hefty task on his hands to make them competitive against Juventus and Manchester City in this group.
Juve, fresh from finishing fourth in Serie A having lost just once in their last nine league games, should have too much quality and firepower but taking anything near 1/61.17 on the Betfair Sportsbook look far too risky based on the unknowns formlines amongst other variables.
What we do know is Nicolas Gonzalez is always a great player to follow for fouls made having made 20 in his last 12 starts. He looks the value to make two or more at 11/102.11 with the Sportsbook up against Erik down the Al Ain left flank who is winning 1.77 fouls per game across his last 30 games.
Palmeiras v AL Ahly
17:00 Thursday
I'm on the Brazilians to finish top of Group A so this is a key fixture. My confidence behind that bet was only enhanced by their performance in their opening game with Porto - a game which the dominated but just couldn't find the final touch in front of goal. The expected goals data of 2.1 to 0.6 backed that theory up.
They are an ultra-consistent side that have finished in the top two of their domestic league for the past two seasons. You know exactly what you're going to get from them under this manager Albert Fererira. In 20 games since April, they've conceded just 12 goals, backed up by an expected goals against process 0.8 per 90. That's a sign of excellent structure and organisation out of possession.
The both teams to score 'no' looks the way to play at 4/51.80 on the Sportsbook with the win to nil price covered along with the 0-0 draw which has been a factor at this tournament.
Inter Miami vs FC Porto
20:00 Thursday
There have been a couple of signs that the lesser European teams aren't as far clear of the rest of the world as the markets suggests. Porto really struggled to create anything of note in their opener Palmeiras and Borussia Dortmund were very team in their draw with Fluminese. Porto slumped this season in the Portugues league, finishing third in the league while also experiencing a terrible Europa League campaign. They are not a team to trust at 1.674/6 on the Betfair Exchange. Hitting the lay button could prove a profitable play.
Seattle Sounders v Atletico Madrid
23:00 kick-off
The 4-0 scoreline didn't look good for Atletico Madrid against PSG but it was a flattering one.
The Spanish side were very much in the game when they had a goal chalked off to make it 2-1 by VAR and still created a big moment when going down to 10-men with Alexander Sorloth missing from three yards out. Diego Simeone's men looked committed and up for the challenge of this tournament so Seattle could be at the wrong place at the wrong time for a bit of a reaction. I'm anticipating a very dominant and convincing showing from the La Liga side with Julian Alvarez to the fore.
Eyebrows were raised when Atletico splashed a hefty €75m on Man City's striker but he's come in as their main man and delivered across all competitions last season, scoring 29 goals. The 100/304.30 for him to score first on the Sportsbook will be getting some of my cash.
Now read more Football tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
