Club World Cup Day Five Tipsheet: Back 100/30 Julian Alvarez to fire first

It's day five at the Club World Cup and there's four more games on offer in this expanded FIFA tournament - with European teams Juventus, Porto and Atletico Madrid all in action...

Al Ain vs Juventus

02:00 BST Tuesday

Al Ain's fall from grace last season was phenomenal. They went from Champions League winners under Hernan Crespo to somehow failing to qualify through the group stages just a few months later with mostly the same squad. Former Watford boss Vladimir Ivic is the man in charge now with what looks a hefty task on his hands to make them competitive against Juventus and Manchester City in this group.

Juve, fresh from finishing fourth in Serie A having lost just once in their last nine league games, should have too much quality and firepower but taking anything near 1/61.17 on the Betfair Sportsbook look far too risky based on the unknowns formlines amongst other variables.

What we do know is Nicolas Gonzalez is always a great player to follow for fouls made having made 20 in his last 12 starts. He looks the value to make two or more at 11/102.11 with the Sportsbook up against Erik down the Al Ain left flank who is winning 1.77 fouls per game across his last 30 games.

Recommended Bet Back Nicolas Gonzalez to commit +2 fouls SBK 11/10