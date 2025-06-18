Club World Cup Day Four Tipsheet: How to back a Man City win at 6/5

Man City ended the season in good form

Manchester City v Wydad Casablanca

17:00 BST Wednesday

Manchester City take on Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia on Wednesday in their first game of the Club World Cup and this is not a competition Pep Guardiola will take lightly.

For the Catalan, this 32-team tournament will represent a chance of redemption. Well, sort of. Last season was the Cityzens first trophyless campaign in eight years and on Wednesday we get our first glimpse at a new-look City as they look to reassert themselves as the dominant force in world football.

Although it was only a matter of weeks ago, a lot has changed at the Etihad since the 2024/25 Premier League season finished and Pep believes next season will be better.

He has wasted no time in assembling City 2.0. The rebuild began in January when Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Abdukodir Khusanov signed amidst a £172m splurge. Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki have also joined this summer.

The new acquisitions make Guardiola's selection on Wednesday intriguing. There will be no Kevin De Bruyne, who has joined Napoli, while up for sale pair Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker haven't travelled. Ederson may be getting tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia and John Stones is a doubt with a thigh injury that has kept him out of action since mid-February.

Amidst all the mid-winter hysteria and the fact City failed to win any silverware, it is easy to forget they finished third in the Premier League and only three points behind Arsenal, who were eight points clear of City at the turn of the year.

The Cityzens only lost two of their last 16 games at the back end of last season, 1-0 at the City Ground and by the same scoreline in the FA Cup final. This form has perhaps flown a little under the radar.

With that in mind, backing the Cityzens to win on Wednesday and the game to have under 3.5 goals appeals. This covers several results and boosts Man City's price from 1/251.04 to win the game to 6/52.20 alongside three or fewer goals.

Seven of Man City's last nine wins have seen this bet click and they should ultimately have enough quality to get the job done against Wydad Casablanca.

The heat could have a say in this clash though. It is expected to be hot and humid on Wednesday with heavy thunderstorms which lends itself to possession-based football.

Although, the heat could sap Manchester City's energy, any rain will only help the slickness of their passing game. It could be a cliched case of letting the ball do the work against a side who will look to frustrate them by sitting deep and looking to contain-and-counter.

The bet doesn't hinge entirely on the weather forecast but in an international tournament, it is always worth considering.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to win and Under 3.5 goals SBK 6/5

Real Madrid v Al-Hilal

20:00 Wednesday

It is fair to say Real Madrid's 2024/25 campaign was disappointing.

They were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-final stage, they fell four points short of Barcelona in La Liga, they also lost to their rivals Barca in the Copa Del Rey final, the Supercopa de Espana and twice in the league.

Los Blancos have wasted no time in building for the new campaign though.

Carlo Ancelotti has gone, he's now the coach of Brazil. Xabi Alonso has replaced him, swapping Bayer Leverkusen for the Bernabeu and Real Madrid's clash with Al-Hilal on Wednesday is the first proper glimpse at Los Blancos.

On the pitch, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen have come in and the Sportsbook has them as second favourites to win the Club World Cup at 4/15.00, so no pressure.

Alonso has not had much time to stamp his style onto his new side so the defensive issues of last season could still be an issue. A whole host of defensive injuries must also be considered as Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy are all carrying knocks and Antonio Rudiger has not played since April.

It is enough to raise some doubts over Real Madrid's price of 1.3030/100 with the Betfair Exchange, especially considering the quality in Al-Hilal's ranks.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksander Mitrovic, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are amongst those expected to start on Wednesday evening and the latters price to rack up the shots appeals.

Milinkovic-Savic has averaged 2.6 shots per game in the Saudi Pro League and had at least two shots in each of his last 10 games on the spin. At 6/52.20 with the Sportsbook, backing him to have 2+ shots is the bet and is the best price in the industry.

Recommended Bet Back Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 2+ shots SBK 6/5

I also cannot resist the 7/2 about the same player having 3+ shots as it has landed in 60% of his last 10 appearances.

Recommended Bet Back Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 3+ shots SBK 7/2

Pachuca vs RB Salzburg

23:00 Wednesday

RB Salzburg's inclusion in the inaugural Club World Cup is interesting.

Out of the 32 teams to qualify, 12 are from Europe. The winner of the last four Champions League finals got a spot and because Real Madrid won two additions it means only two other UCL winners got a spot.

It then goes off UEFA rankings but because of a rule where each European country gets a maximum of two club representatives, RB Salzburg qualified due to their ranking in 18th.

It means the Austrian Bundesliga outfit are European underdogs which should take the pressure off their summer campaign in America.

Although their 2024/25 domestic campaign was tumultuous, Thomas Letsch guided them to a strong finish in the Austrian Bundesliga. Taking charge in mid-December, Letsch went unbeaten in six league games (W3 D3).

Of the 20 games Letsch has taken charge of, both teams have scored on 14 occasions including eight of the last nine and at 8/111.73 that is the bet on Wednesday evening.

Recommended Bet Back Both teams to score SBK 8/11

Opponents Pachuca have plenty of experience in international tournaments and spearheaded by John Kennedy and Salomon Rondon, they could certainly bloody the nose of Salzburg.

It is worth noting that both teams to score is trading at 1.804/5 with the Exchange.