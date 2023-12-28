</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header__title">Opta Stats: Championship Tips for Friday evening </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack-critchley/">Jack Critchley</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-28">28 December 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Opta Stats: Championship Tips for Friday evening ", "name": "Opta Stats: Championship Tips for Friday evening ", "description": "Jack Critchley has studied Friday's Opta Stats and has picked out a best bet in each of the 7:45pm games...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/opta-stats-championship-tips-for-friday-evening-271223-904.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/opta-stats-championship-tips-for-friday-evening-271223-904.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-28T16:53:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-28T19:20:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Jack Critchley has studied Friday's Opta Stats and has picked out a best bet in each of the 7:45pm games... Another entertaining game at Vicarage Road Manning masterclass at St. Andrews Sky Blues to increase Swans' misery Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here Watford vs Stoke Defensive errors to creep in at Vicarage Road The Opta Stat: "Watford have lost their final league game in each of the last two calendar years, shipping four goals in each game (1-4 vs West Ham in 2021, 0-4 vs Swansea in 2022)" Watford have been far more enterprising under Val Ismael, however, the Hornets have had issues keeping clean sheets lately. The hosts are winless in three at this venue and have conceded seven times during that sequence. Individual errors were to blame for their heavy defeat to Bristol City on Boxing Day and they could find it tough to keep a rejuvenated Stoke at arm's length for a full 90 minutes. Steven Schumacher will have been delighted with his side's performance at St. Andrews on Tuesday with the players carrying out his instructions perfectly. This is unlikely to be as straightforward, however, they should still have enough quality going forward to hurt the hosts. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals at [21/20] Hull vs Blackburn Tigers to punish lacklustre visitors The Opta Stat: "Blackburn Rovers have only ended their calendar year with a league win in one of the last 10 years (D3 L6), winning 2-1 against Barnsley in 2021" Hull slipped to a defeat on Boxing Day. The Tigers had more shots than the visitors and produced an xG on target of 2.27. Liam Rosenior's side looked a little lethargic, but perked up once fresh legs had been introduced. Their overall home record of 5-4-3 is positive and they've been breached on just 11 occasions. Blackburn's recent performances have taken a worrying downturn. They've suffered just six away defeats this season, although 50% of those have been in December. JDT is starting to come under pressure and his resting of players due to fatigue isn't neccessarily a good sign. The Betfair Bet: Back Hull to beat Blackburn at [19/20] Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough BTTS at the John Smiths The Opta Stat: "Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in four league games against Middlesbrough (W2 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in November 2021" Darren Moore's tactics worked perfectly against Blackburn on Boxing Day. High pressing and clinical finishing resulted in a 3-0 victory and they can take plenty of confidence into this game against Middlesbrough. The Terriers are unbeaten in four of their last five here and they've found the net in each of the last four. Middlesbrough did everything apart from score against Rotherham. The Teessiders couldn't find the back of the net despite having 71% possession, an xG of 1.28, hitting the woodwork twice and 12 efforts from inside the box. If they take a similar approach, they should be able to get on the scoresheet here. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough at [4/5] Birmingham vs Bristol City The Manning revival to continue The Opta Stat: "Birmingham City have lost their last league game in each of the last four calendar years, conceding 14 goals across these defeats" 'Wayne Rooney's Birmingham' continue to struggle. It's now just one win in seven and they have conceded 2+ in four of their last six here. The Blues look short of quality and although they didn't perform badly against Stoke, they didn't do enough to win the match. Meanwhile Bristol City continue to improve under Liam Manning and his promise of 'attacking football' is starting to come to fruition. They are far from the finished article, however, they are steadily improving and should have enough to take something from this encounter. The Betfair Bet: Back Bristol City Draw No Bet at [4/5] Cardiff vs Leicester Leaders to concede in Wales The Opta Stat: "Leicester have won their last three away league games in Wales (two wins vs Swansea, one vs Cardiff), more than in their previous 15 trips there (W2 D4 L9)" Cardiff tend to create chances at home and they were good value for their point against Plymouth on Boxing Day. The Bluebirds have only failed to score twice at home this season and they have also notched in visits to Leeds and Ipswich. Leicester were far from exemplary against Ipswich and were second best throughout the majority of the contest. They have kept a clean sheet in just two of their last five outings and although they take all three points here, they are unlikely to do it with a clean sheet. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Cardiff vs Leicester at [9/10] Coventry vs Swansea Sky Blues to continue their upward trajectory The Opta Stat: "Swansea City won 4-0 against Watford in their final league game of last year - they haven't won their final game in two years in a row since doing so in 2003 (vs Yeovil) and 2004 (vs Boston)" Coventry are unbeaten in eight of their last nine and they have won consecutive matches with a clean sheet. Mark Robins' switch to a back four has enabled them to find their groove in the final third and although their strikers still aren't delivering the good, they have enough potency in the squad to win most matches. Swansea are still managerless and they look rudderless from top to bottom. The fans are incredibly frustrated and this is an exceptionally tough assignment. They are without a clean sheet since November 4th and haven't collected a single point when visiting any side above 15th in the table. The Betfair Bet: Back Coventry to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at [1/1] Millwall vs Norwich Battle of two inconsistent outfits at the Den The Opta Stat: "Norwich City have only won three of their last 16 away league games in London (D3 L10), although they are unbeaten in their last two (W1 D1)" Millwall are now unbeaten in three at the Den and although it wasn't a vintage performance against QPR, they managed to take all three points. Millwall matches haven't been blessed with goals with just 4/12 landing BTTS, however, they are facing arguably the most porous away defence in the division. Norwich went down to ten men against WBA and it was always going to be an uphill battle following Borja Sainz's dismissal. Nevertheless, they have more than enough firepower to register in Bermondsey. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Millwall vs Norwich at [3/4] Rotherham vs Sunderland Millers to try and keep it tight at the NYS The Opta Stat: "Sunderland haven't lost their final league game in any of the last six calendar years (W4 D2) since losing 4-1 to Burnley in 2016 in the Premier League" Rotherham were extremely lucky to take all three points on Boxing Day. The Millers look battle-hardened under Leam Richardson, yet they still struggle to score goals. The hosts have netted just three times for the new boss and have kept it relatively tight for long periods against both Leicester and West Brom. Sunderland picked up a crucial victory against Hull on Boxing Day securing their first away victory since the end of September. Their matches on the road have been fairly tight with none of the last six featuring more than two goals. This could be tight. The Betfair Bet: Back Under 2.5 Goals at [9/10] Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday PNE's inconsistency to continue The Opta Stat: "Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 against Port Vale in their final league game of 2022, last ending consecutive calendar years with a win between 2004 and 2006, the first win of which was against Port Vale" Preston beat 10-man Leeds on Boxing Day ending their run of defeats. PNE have been very inconsistent this season and questions still remain over Ryan Lowe's position. They've lost three of their last four at home and are yet to keep a home clean sheet. Wednesday lost at in-form Coventry on Tuesday, yet they received plenty of praise from opposition fans. They created opportunities, although their decision making in the final third wasn't up to scratch. They are much poorer on their travels, but against one of the worst home sides in the division, they could easily take at least a point. The Betfair Bet: Back Sheffield Wednesday Double Chance and Over 1.5 Goals at [23/20] Ipswich vs QPR Tractor Boys to return to victory The Opta Stat: "Queens Park Rangers have only won their final league game in two of the last 12 calendar years (D5 L5), winning 2-1 at Wolves (2016) and 2-1 at Bristol City (2021)" Ipswich put in an impressive display against Leicester on Boxing Day and outshot their high-flying opponents. Kieran McKenna was delighted with the display and they should be able to return to winning ways here. QPR put in a limp performance against Millwall and they need reinforcements in January. They have lost all three games on the road against top eight opposition and have scored just a single goal in those outings. The Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich to Win and Over 2.5 Goals at [1/1] Read more Championship previews and tips here. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GettyImages-1242558187 (1).728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GettyImages-1242558187 (1).547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GettyImages-1242558187 (1).410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Jack Critchley", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack_critchley" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GettyImages-1242558187 (1).728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GettyImages-1242558187 (1).450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/GettyImages-1242558187 (1).600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/GettyImages-1242558187 (1).728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Stoke boss Steven Schumacher "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Steven Schumacher will be hoping his side can produce another entertaining display on Friday evening </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Opta%20Stats%3A%20Championship%20Tips%20for%20Friday%20evening%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fopta-stats-championship-tips-for-friday-evening-271223-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fopta-stats-championship-tips-for-friday-evening-271223-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fopta-stats-championship-tips-for-friday-evening-271223-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fopta-stats-championship-tips-for-friday-evening-271223-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fopta-stats-championship-tips-for-friday-evening-271223-904.html&text=Opta%20Stats%3A%20Championship%20Tips%20for%20Friday%20evening%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Jack Critchley has studied Friday's Opta Stats and has picked out a best bet in each of the 7:45pm games...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Another entertaining game at Vicarage Road </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong></strong>Manning masterclass at St. Andrews</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Sky Blues to increase Swans' misery</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></strong><strong></strong></h3> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Watford vs Stoke</h3> <h4>Defensive errors to creep in at Vicarage Road</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><em> "Watford have lost their final league game in each of the last two calendar years, shipping four goals in each game (1-4 vs West Ham in 2021, 0-4 vs Swansea in 2022)" </em></p> <p>Watford have been far more enterprising under Val Ismael, however, the Hornets have had issues keeping clean sheets lately. The hosts are winless in three at this venue and have conceded seven times during that sequence. Individual errors were to blame for their heavy defeat to Bristol City on Boxing Day and they could find it tough to keep a rejuvenated Stoke at arm's length for a full 90 minutes.</p> <p>Steven Schumacher will have been delighted with his side's performance at St. Andrews on Tuesday with the players carrying out his instructions perfectly. This is unlikely to be as straightforward, however, they should still have enough quality going forward to hurt the hosts.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973%26bsmId%3D924.388137585">Back Over 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.05"><span class="inline_odds__main">21/20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.05</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Hull vs Blackburn</h3> <h4>Tigers to punish lacklustre visitors</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Blackburn Rovers have only ended their calendar year with a league win in one of the last 10 years (D3 L6), winning 2-1 against Barnsley in 2021" </em></p> <p>Hull slipped to a defeat on Boxing Day. The Tigers had more shots than the visitors and produced an xG on target of 2.27. Liam Rosenior's side looked a little lethargic, but perked up once fresh legs had been introduced. Their overall home record of 5-4-3 is positive and they've been breached on just 11 occasions.</p> <p>Blackburn's recent performances have taken a worrying downturn. They've suffered just six away defeats this season, although 50% of those have been in December. JDT is starting to come under pressure and his resting of players due to fatigue isn't neccessarily a good sign.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D70385%26bsmId%3D924.388138391">Back Hull to beat Blackburn at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">19/20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.95</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough</h3> <h4>BTTS at the John Smiths</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in four league games against Middlesbrough (W2 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in November 2021"</em></p> <p>Darren Moore's tactics worked perfectly against Blackburn on Boxing Day. High pressing and clinical finishing resulted in a 3-0 victory and they can take plenty of confidence into this game against Middlesbrough. The Terriers are unbeaten in four of their last five here and they've found the net in each of the last four.</p> <p>Middlesbrough did everything apart from score against Rotherham. The Teessiders couldn't find the back of the net despite having 71% possession, an xG of 1.28, hitting the woodwork twice and 12 efforts from inside the box. If they take a similar approach, they should be able to get on the scoresheet here.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388138097">Back BTTS in Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.80</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Birmingham vs Bristol City</h3> <h4>The Manning revival to continue</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Birmingham City have lost their last league game in each of the last four calendar years, conceding 14 goals across these defeats"</em></p> <p>'Wayne Rooney's Birmingham' continue to struggle. It's now just one win in seven and they have conceded 2+ in four of their last six here. The Blues look short of quality and although they didn't perform badly against Stoke, they didn't do enough to win the match.</p> <p>Meanwhile Bristol City continue to improve under Liam Manning and his promise of 'attacking football' is starting to come to fruition. They are far from the finished article, however, they are steadily improving and should have enough to take something from this encounter.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D69745%26bsmId%3D924.388137158">Back Bristol City Draw No Bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.80</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Cardiff vs Leicester</h3> <h4>Leaders to concede in Wales</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Leicester have won their last three away league games in Wales (two wins vs Swansea, one vs Cardiff), more than in their previous 15 trips there (W2 D4 L9)" </em></p> <p>Cardiff tend to create chances at home and they were good value for their point against Plymouth on Boxing Day. The Bluebirds have only failed to score twice at home this season and they have also notched in visits to Leeds and Ipswich.</p> <p>Leicester were far from exemplary against Ipswich and were second best throughout the majority of the contest. They have kept a clean sheet in just two of their last five outings and although they take all three points here, they are unlikely to do it with a clean sheet.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388137773">Back BTTS in Cardiff vs Leicester at 9/10</a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Coventry vs Swansea</h3> <h4>Sky Blues to continue their upward trajectory</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Swansea City won 4-0 against Watford in their final league game of last year - they haven't won their final game in two years in a row since doing so in 2003 (vs Yeovil) and 2004 (vs Boston)"</em></p> <p>Coventry are unbeaten in eight of their last nine and they have won consecutive matches with a clean sheet. Mark Robins' switch to a back four has enabled them to find their groove in the final third and although their strikers still aren't delivering the good, they have enough potency in the squad to win most matches.</p> <p>Swansea are still managerless and they look rudderless from top to bottom. The fans are incredibly frustrated and this is an exceptionally tough assignment. They are without a clean sheet since November 4th and haven't collected a single point when visiting any side above 15th in the table.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13842857%26bsmId%3D924.388137911">Back Coventry to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.00</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Millwall vs Norwich</h3> <h4>Battle of two inconsistent outfits at the Den</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Norwich City have only won three of their last 16 away league games in London (D3 L10), although they are unbeaten in their last two (W1 D1)" </em></p> <p>Millwall are now unbeaten in three at the Den and although it wasn't a vintage performance against QPR, they managed to take all three points. Millwall matches haven't been blessed with goals with just 4/12 landing BTTS, however, they are facing arguably the most porous away defence in the division.</p> <p>Norwich went down to ten men against WBA and it was always going to be an uphill battle following Borja Sainz's dismissal. Nevertheless, they have more than enough firepower to register in Bermondsey.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388138604">Back BTTS in Millwall vs Norwich at 3/4</a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Rotherham vs Sunderland</h3> <h4>Millers to try and keep it tight at the NYS</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Sunderland haven't lost their final league game in any of the last six calendar years (W4 D2) since losing 4-1 to Burnley in 2016 in the Premier League"</em></p> <p>Rotherham were extremely lucky to take all three points on Boxing Day. The Millers look battle-hardened under Leam Richardson, yet they still struggle to score goals. The hosts have netted just three times for the new boss and have kept it relatively tight for long periods against both Leicester and West Brom.</p> <p>Sunderland picked up a crucial victory against Hull on Boxing Day securing their first away victory since the end of September. Their matches on the road have been fairly tight with none of the last six featuring more than two goals. This could be tight.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47972%26bsmId%3D924.388136964">Back Under 2.5 Goals at 9/10</a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday</h3> <h4>PNE's inconsistency to continue</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 against Port Vale in their final league game of 2022, last ending consecutive calendar years with a win between 2004 and 2006, the first win of which was against Port Vale" </em></p> <p>Preston beat 10-man Leeds on Boxing Day ending their run of defeats. PNE have been very inconsistent this season and questions still remain over Ryan Lowe's position. They've lost three of their last four at home and are yet to keep a home clean sheet.</p> <p>Wednesday lost at in-form Coventry on Tuesday, yet they received plenty of praise from opposition fans. They created opportunities, although their decision making in the final third wasn't up to scratch. They are much poorer on their travels, but against one of the worst home sides in the division, they could easily take at least a point.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D1221386,13468197%26bsmId%3D924.388137308,924.388137306">Back Sheffield Wednesday Double Chance and Over 1.5 Goals at 23/20</a></li> <li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Ipswich vs QPR</h3> <h4>Tractor Boys to return to victory</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p><em>"Queens Park Rangers have only won their final league game in two of the last 12 calendar years (D5 L5), winning 2-1 at Wolves (2016) and 2-1 at Bristol City (2021)" </em></p> <p>Ipswich put in an impressive display against Leicester on Boxing Day and outshot their high-flying opponents. Kieran McKenna was delighted with the display and they should be able to return to winning ways here.</p> <p>QPR put in a limp performance against Millwall and they need reinforcements in January. Jack Critchley's 2023-24 P/L

Staked: 222.00

Returned: 212.55

P/L: -9.45

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. 