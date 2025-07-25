EFL 2025/26: Ipswich, Luton and MK Dons backed for glory on Betfair

Tractor Boys are heading back up as champions say punters

Betting shows Owls face relegation misery in 2025/26

Promotion and relegation bet data for League 1 and 2

The EFL season gets underway next weekend so there is no better time to find out which teams Betfair punters have been backing for promotion and relegation in 2025/26.

Championship - Who will finish top and who's going down?

Let's start with the Championship which kicks off one week later than the other two divisions - on Friday 8 August - and which sees Ipswich Town as the most backed to finish top.

The Tractor Boys did not disgrace themselves last season in the Premier League and in Kieran McKenna they have one of the country's most promising young managers.

The Northern Irishman achieved consecutive promotions before last season's relegation and he has earned the right to have another crack at this division. McKenna's Ipswich are 4/1 to end the season top of the table and go back up as champions.

Southampton 5/16.00, a club which was also in the top flight last season, have received 19% of the bets. In Will Still, they also have a promising coach, although he is untried in English football after previously impressing in the French league.

Promoted Birmingham 13/27.50, flush with cash from their ambitious American owners, come next with 13% and they are expected challenge in their first season back in the second tier.

When it comes to relegation, Sheffield Wednesday 4/71.57 face a difficult season, according to bettors. The Owls have received 32% of the the bets in the market.

They are a long way ahead of any other team, with Hull City 11/43.75 next on 19%. The Tigers will be out to defy expectations but it promises to be a long and hard campaign for both of these Yorkshire clubs.

League 1 - Who will finish top and who's going down?

Luton endured consecutive relegations, from Premier League to Championship to League 1, but punters think the Hatters will be too good for their rivals in 2025/26.

They are 7/24.50 to win the League 1 title and have received 44% of the bets in a market where fellow-relegatees Cardiff (15%) and Plymouth (11%) are also popular with bettors.

AFC Wimbledon need to watch out in their first season back in the third tier, according to punters. They came up through the play-offs and 28% of the bets in the market are on them sliding straight back down.

At 1/12.00, it will be take a huge effort for the south west London side to steer clear of danger.

Burton Albion (28%) and Northampton (14%) are also fancied to be in a fight for survivial in 2025/26.

League 2 - Who will finish top and who's going down?

No team in any of the EFL division winner markets has received as much support as MK Dons. A whopping 53% of bets have been placed on the Dons topping the fourth tier table and they are 7/24.50 to be there come next May.

That would be a big improvement on last season when MK finished 19th in the division but punters have seen enough to believe that the Dons are set for a much brighter campaign this time.

Chesterfield (15%) and Notts County (6%) follow but, as the data indicates, the Dons are far and away the teams bettors are backing for League 2 glory.

Harrogate (22%) - 3/14.00 in the relegation market - are the team most-fancied to drop out of the league but Newport (18%) aren't far behind and their supports know they are in for a challenging nine months.

