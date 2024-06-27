EFL 2024/25: Championship favourites Leeds start at home to Portsmouth

Leeds United are 7/24.50 favourites to win the Championship in 2024/25 after the fixture list for the new season was released by the English Football League (EFL).

The Whites are 13/102.30 - the shortest price of any other team - to win promotion to the Premier League after finishing third and losing the play-off final in 2023/24.

They will begin their campaign at home to Portsmouth on 10 August.

Who will win promotion from Championship 2024/25?

Burnley are 23/103.30 second favourites to win promotion, after being relegated from the Premier League, while Luton, who came down with the Clarets, are 10/34.33. The pair begin the season by playing each other on Monday 12 August at Kenilworth Road.

It's #EFLFixtureReleaseDay!



Who are you backing to win the Championship this season?



Leeds are the 7/2 favourites... -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 26, 2024

The season will kick-off with two Friday night fixtures on 9 August, as Sheffield United go to Preston and Blackburn host Derby.

At 9/25.50 the Blades are the longest price of the three promoted teams to make an immediate return to top flight.

Middlesbrough 7/24.50, who are also among the teams fancied for promotion, are at home to Swansea on the first Saturday, while West Brom 9/25.50 travel to QPR.

League One and Two 2024/25 promotion betting

Birmingham City are 5/61.84 to be promoted from League 1 in 2024/25 as they prepare to begin life in the third tier at home to Reading on 10 August.

Bolton and Huddersfield are next in the betting - both at 13/53.60 - and will start with trips to Leyton Orient and Huddersfield respectively.

Fancy Wrexham to win a third promotion in a row? The Betfair Sportsbook make the north Wales glamour club 7/24.50 to go up again.

In League Two, Chesterfield and Carlisle 7/24.50 are joint favourites for promotion, while Gillingham 15/82.88 and MK Dons 2/13.00 are both expect to be involved in the battle to climb out of the basement division.

We will have the best bets for every round of EFL action on Betting.Betfair throughout the 2024/25 season.