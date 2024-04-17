Championship Promotion: Leicester favs in four-way title race after Saints shorten to 14/1

Leicester 4/9 1.44 to win 4-way title race

Saints cut from 100/1 101.00 to 14/1 15.00 after wins

10/3 4.33 Ipswich and 5/1 6.00 Leeds also in the mix

Leicester are the favourites to win the Championship but Southampton are the team with market momentum after shortening from 100/1101.00 to 14/115.00 for the title this month.

The Foxes are [4/9] to go up as champions and currently sit second with a game in hand over Ipswich 10/34.33 who are ahead of them by a point.

Third-placed Leeds are in the title race mix at 5/16.00 but, if Saints win their game in hand, the south coast club will be level with the Yorkshire side on 87 points.

In that scenario, there would be just two points separating first and fourth place and one of the closest automatic promotion races for years.

The top two in the table after 46 matches will be promoted automatically while those sitting from third to sixth will go through to the play-offs.

Latest promotion odds are: Leicester 1/141.07, Ipswich 1/31.33, Leeds 2/51.40, Southampton 1/12.00.

At the moment, fifth-placed West Brom and Norwich in sixth would be the teams to join two of the top four in the play-offs.

They are 12 and 13 points respectively behind Southampton, with three matches to play, so are not in the race for automatic promotion.

Southampton's impressive 3-0 win over Preston last night was the Saints' third victory on the spin.

They scored all of their goals in the first-half before easing off after the break and keeping things tight in defence.

Next up for Russell Martin's men is a trip to 11th-placed Cardiff in the Championship on Saturday.

Championship top 4 remaining fixtures

Leicester play West Brom at the King Power Stadium in the early televised match in the Championship on Saturday.

After that, the Foxes host Saints on Tuesday in a match that have huge implications for the automatic promotion race.

Leicester's remainging fixtures will be away to Preston and at home to Blackburn.

Southampton will host Stoke before going to Leeds on the final day for another game that could be pivotal in the battle to reach the Premier League.

Before then, Leeds go to Middlesbrough, who are all but mathematically out of the race to reach the play-offs, on Monday before visiting QPR four days later.

Ipswich will visit seventh-placed Hull and Coventry in eighth before hosting Huddersfield on the final day.

Those are tough fixtures, with the Tigers and Sky Blues both still in the play-off hunt, and the Terriers fighting to stay in the Championship. There could be many more twists in the race to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.