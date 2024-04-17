Europa Conference League Tips: Back repeat of winning Villa bet at 23/20

Plzen can keep it tight at Fiorentina

Back repeat of first-leg bet for Villa

Goals will flow in Greece

Belgians are poor travellers

Fiorentina are hot favourites to beat Plzen, despite their lack of recent form.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Czechia, followed by a 1-1 home draw with Genoa over the weekend, Fiorentina have only won four of their last 19 games (D8 L7). Odds of 1/31.33 for a home win therefore look way too short, though we have to assume that Fiorentina will progress. They reached the final of this competition last season and currently hold a 1-0 advantage in their Coppa Italia semi-final tie against Atalanta.

Plzen look set to make progress tough, having beaten Slavia Prague 1-0 in their last outing, to extend their run of games without conceding to four. Under 2.5 goals looks too big at 20/231.87, with it landing in each of Fiorentina's last four matches.

Back under 2.5 goals between Fiorentina and Plzen at 20/231.87 Bet here

Lille will hope that their extra recovery time will prove crucial when they host Aston Villa.

The French club have not had to play since losing 2-1 at Villa Park last week. Bafode Diakite scored the late goal which put Lille back in contention in the tie, which, with their impressive home record, gives them a chance to progress. Lille have not lost at home since September, running up a 15-match unbeaten sequence since then (W11 D4).

Villa followed up their win against Lille with an impressive 2-0 victory at Arsenal. You can make the argument that they will come into the game on a high, or that the visitors lack of rest, puts them at a disadvantage. Either way, a combination of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks likely to land again, this time at 23/20.

Back both Lille and Aston Villa to score and over 2.5 goals at 23/20 Bet here

Fenerbahce produced something of a comeback in the first-leg to keep themselves in this tie against Olympiakos.

The Turks lost 3-2, but were 3-0 down at one stage, before pulling back two goals late in the second-half. It was their second consecutive defeat, having lost to Galatsaray in their previous match, but they bounced back at the weekend with a 2-1 win at Fatih Karagumruk.

Olympiakos have not had to play since last week, with that win in the first-leg being their third consecutive victory. This is another tough result to predict. With over 3.5 goals landing in five of the Greeks' last seven matches, odds of 31/20 look generous.

Back over 3.5 goals between Fenerbahce v Olympiakos at 31/20 Bet here

Another Greek club looking to make the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League are PAOK, who host Club Brugge on Thursday.

They too have had a week without a game, since losing the away leg 1-0. Yet though PAOK may be fresher, their home form does not inspire confidence. Though they have won their last two matches at the Stadio Toumbas, they had failed to win any of their previous four games on home turf (D1 L3).

Club Brugge's away form is even less convincing, with the Belgians only winning one of their last seven games on the road (D2 L4). Five of those matches saw both teams score, so let's combine that bet with PAOK double chance and under 3.5 goals at 7/42.75.