Wednesday Football Cheat: All the best bets in one place

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Perfect start for Pep

Man City v RB Leipzig

Wednesday September 15, 20:00

BT Sport

Last season's runners up Manchester City are 6.05/1 to go one better this year as they begin their Champions League campaign at home to RB Leipzig.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Leipzig haven't even scored away from home yet, and this game feels like it's coming too early in Jesse Marsch's reign. There are issues in defence, midfield and attack, and even their usually-reliable goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi looks a bit off-colour.

"Leipzig will get their act together eventually, but it won't be here against a City side that is scoring goals and keeping clean sheets.

"I'll back the hosts -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9110/11.

"Given that Leipzig have lost 1-0 at Mainz and 1-0 at Wolfsburg, and that City have already racked up three clean sheets in four league games, there's an argument to say that you should back the hosts to win to nil at 2.1411/10.

"Alternatively you could back No in the Both Teams To Score market at 1.9310/11."

Liverpool v AC Milan: Rossoneri to fall short at Anfield

Liverpool v AC Milan

Wednesday September 15, 20:00

BT Sport

There are signs that Liverpool are on their way back to their best under Jurgen Klopp this season and they are 10.519/2 to win European club football's biggest prize for the seventh time.

Mark O'Haire says: "It's impossible not to mention Liverpool and Milan's most recent meetings in European competition ahead of Wednesday night. The duo contested the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals with the Reds securing a remarkable comeback victory in Istanbul before the Rossoneri took top honours when the pair crossed swords in Athens two years later.

"Liverpool 1.548/15 have looked close to their old selves during the embryonic stages of the new season. The Reds have benefited from Virgil van Dijk's return to full fitness alongside Joel Matip in central defence, as well as Fabinho's switch back to midfield. Jurgen Klopp's squad are pressing with vigour, whilst playing with real intent when in possession.

"Milan 6.6011/2 have been Italy's second-best performing side since the beginning of last term, in terms of points per-game earned domestically (W27-D7-L7). But the Rossoneri's best displays have tended to come against Serie A's lesser lights and this tough trip to Anfield on matchday one will be Stefano Pioli's first taste of the Champions League as a head coach."

Inter v Real Madrid: Goals flowing for European giants

Inter 2.56/4 v Real Madrid 2.982/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Wednesday 15 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Two giants of European football meet in Italy on Wednesday evening and, while they may not be the forces they were in recent seasons, this should be entertaining.

Dan Fitch says: "Inter are the favourites at 2.56/4, with Real Madrid at 2.982/1 and the draw at 3.711/4.

"It's probably fair that Inter are favourites with home advantage, but it would be no surprise if Real Madrid claimed a win. This looks like a match where it's best to ignore the result, with the likelihood of goals seeming a more reliable avenue to head down.

"Both teams to score is 1.695/7 and has landed in two of Inter's three games and three of Real Madrid's matches. Over 2.5 goals has been successful in all three of Inter's games and is a decent price at 1.794/5."

Atletico Madrid v Porto: Hosts are leaking goals

Atletico Madrid 1.654/6 v Porto 7.06/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 15 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

They have a reputation for strong defensive displays under Diego Simeone but Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have been conceding recently and Porto may be able to exploit that.

Dan Fitch says: "Porto come into this game off the back of a big match, in which they drew 1-1 at the reigning Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon. Sergio Conceicao's team are currently third in the Primeira Liga after five games (W3 D2).

"Atletico Madrid are the 1.654/6 favourites, with the draw at 3.613/5 and Porto at 7.06/1.

"Considering that wins are not coming easily, that looks a short price for Atletico. They've conceded in three of their four games and against Espanyol, could have easily let in two or three in the first-half. Porto have scored in all five of their games this season.

"Both teams to score therefore looks a really big price at 2.226/5. If backing a home win, go for an Atletico Madrid victory and both teams to score at 4.1."

Stoke v Barnsley: Potters to pinch narrow success

Stoke v Barnsley

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Stoke are enjoying their best start to a league campaign for 17 years, up to third in the table and in to 3.9 for promotion ahead of their date with Barnsley.

Mark O'Haire says: "Stoke have suffered a solitary defeat across their last eight home league encounters with Barnsley dating back over the past 28 years (W4-D3-L1). The Potters did do the double over the Reds in the 2019/20 campaign but only picked up one point in last season's Championship showdowns, including playing out an enjoyable 2-2 draw here.

"Stoke 1.875/6 weren't at their best against Huddersfield here on Saturday yet still ground out top honours and Michael O'Neill's men have largely impressed during the early stages of the season. The hosts have enjoyed dominant victories against Reading and Nottingham Forest here and will fancy their prospects of extending a fine winning streak on home soil.

"Barnsley 5.004/1 have endured a difficult opening stanza under Markus Schopp. The Tykes were always going to find matching their 2020/21 exploits difficult and the Reds have returned W1-D3-L2 thus far. However, all six of the visitors' opponents this term currently reside in the top-half of the table, highlighting the difficult start faced by Schopp's side."