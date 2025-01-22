Wednesday Champions League Tips: Leaky Milan win pays at 21/10

Feyenoord will see more goals when Bayern visit

Madrid can get off to flying start

Inter will keep it clean on the road

Milan have conceded in every game

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Phil Foden (v PSG) is the main man for our Wednesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week Champions League action seeing a must win game for Manchester City.

Foden averages 1.16 shots on target per 90 mins this season and we just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 4/7 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Foden to have 1+ shots on target v PSG (was 4/7) NOW SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Bayern Munich can take a huge step towards claiming an automatic spot in the last-16 with a victory at Feyenoord.

With the German giants set to host Slovan Bratislava in their final game, this looks like their most challenging remaining fixture. Bayern are just outside of the top eight in tenth position, with twelve points from their opening six games (W4 D0 L2) and come into this challenge in decent form, winning each of their last four games

Feyenoord have been somewhat erratic of late, winning only one of their last four games (D1 L2), yet they are faring pretty well in the Champions League and are only two points behind Bayern in 18th place (P6 W3 D1 L2). The hosts have been involved in some entertaining matches, with all four of their games seeing at least four goals. Back a Bayern win and over 3.5 goals at 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet Back Bayern Munich to beat Feyenoord and over 3.5 goals SBK 17/10

Real Madrid can put themselves in a safe position with a home win against Red Bull Salzburg.

The Champions League holders are currently 20th in the table and would assuage any fears of missing out on the knockout stages with three points. Defeats to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool put Carlo Ancelotti's team in a difficult position, but a 3-2 win at Atalanta in their last outing has calmed the storm.

Salzburg have just one win from their six games (L5) and are 32nd in the league. It's hard to find value in a Madrid victory, so let's limit this to the first-half. You can back the hosts to score over 1.5 first-half goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to score over 1.5 first-half goals SBK 1/1

Inter need to get back to winning ways when they visit Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

The Serie A title holders lost their first game in the Champions League this season in their last outing, as Bayer Leverkusen beat them 1-0. That leaves Inter in sixth position after six games (W4 D1 L1), which is a strong position going into their remaining fixtures against Sparta and Brest.

Sparta Prague have a mathematical chance of making the play-offs with four points (P6 W1 D1 L4), but with Inter and Leverkusen to come, realistically they stand no chance. Inter have been leaky at home of late, yet they have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight away days. Back the visitors to win to nil at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat Sparta Prague to nil SBK 6/4

AC Milan will be hoping that a change of scene inspires them when they host Girona.

Since winning the Supercoppa in Sergio Conceicao's first two games in charge, Milan have been brought back down to earth in Serie A. They have drawn at home to Cagliari, won at Como and lost away to Juventus in their last three games. While they might be struggling domestically, they are in a strong position in this competition, with the Rossoneri currently 12th having won each of their last four Champions League games.

Girona have only won one of their six on their Champions League debut (L5) and now have a very tough finish against Milan and Arsenal. The LaLiga side have not been reliable scorers this season, but Milan have conceded in all six of their games in this competition, which includes their last two matches against Slovan Bratislava and Red Star Belgrade. Back a Milan win and both teams to score at 21/10.