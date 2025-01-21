Tuesday Champions League Tips: Back Atletico and Leverkusen to draw at 9/4 and three more bets

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen both come into Tuesday's fixture in great form.

The Spanish side saw an impressive 15-match run of straight wins come to an end over the weekend when they lost 1-0 at Leganes. That sequence includes victories in each of their last three Champions League fixtures, leaving them in 11th place in the table, just a point behind Leverkusen in fourth.

Xabi Alonso's team have hit the sort of form that saw them win the Bundesliga last season. They have won each of their last 11 games and are just four points behind the leaders Bayern Munich in the German top flight.

With both teams playing well, a draw would represent a decent result for both and is available at 9/43.25.

Recommended Bet Back Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen to draw SBK 9/4

Club Brugge have performed well in the Champions League this season and now face a crucial match against Juventus.

The Belgians are unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions (W15 D3) and have claimed 10 points from their six Champions League games this season (W3 D1 L2). They have enjoyed surprise wins against Aston Villa and Sporting Lisbon at home and now they need to pull off another shock, as they prepare to take on Juve and Manchester City in their last two matches.

Brugge are 19th and, although 14th placed Juventus are only a point ahead of them, there are plenty of sides behind them, looking to secure their spot in the play-off rounds, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG. Juventus beat AC Milan 2-0 at the weekend, but the draw specialists are far from reliable. Combine the visitors double chance and both teams to score at 23/20.

Recommended Bet Back Juventus double chance and both teams to score against Club Brugge SBK 23/20

Nothing less than a win will do for Crvena Zvezda when they host PSV.

The Belgrade side are in 31st place with just three points from their six Champions League games so far (W1 D0 L5). They are five points outside of the play-off spots, but what gives them hope is that they won their last home tie in this competition 5-1 against Stuttgart and they face bottom club Young Boys in their last match.

PSV are in 23rd place and also need points in order to make the knockout stages. The Eredivisie leaders lost 3-1 at PEC Zwolle over the weekend, which was their third successive away defeat, so this promises to be competitive.

Over 3.5 goals and both teams to score has landed in three of Crvena Zvezda's last four Champions League games and is priced at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals and both teams to score between Crvena Zvezda and PSV SBK 11/10

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to move back into the top eight when they travel to Bologna.

Last season's beaten finalists are struggling in the Bundesliga, where they have lost each of their last three games, but they have fared well in this competition. They are currently ninth with 12 points (P6 W4 D0 L2), beating the teams that you would expect them to beat (Club Brugge, Celtic, Sturm Graz and Dinamo Zagreb) and losing when they were underdogs (against Real Madrid and Barcelona).

It is hard to say into which category Bologna fall. Their Serie A form has improved and they are up to seventh in the Italian top flight, but they only have two points in the Champions League (P6 W0 D2 L4) and have next to no chance of making the play-offs. Five of their six games in this competition have produced two goals or less, so it's a surprise to see under 2.5 goals as the outsider at 1/12.00.