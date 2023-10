Star man Saka in quietly excellent form

Sevilla games routinely bring late drama

Hosts set piece struggles offers Gabriel value

Sevilla vs Arsenal

Tuesday, 20:00

Saka will continue starring role

The rise of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side over the last few years has, in large part, been down to the development of Bukayo Saka into one of the best players in the Premier League. The 22-year-old is the main man at the Emirates and it seemed only fitting that he scored the first goal of Arsenal's Champions League campaign.

Arteta knows that a win in Seville on Tuesday night will put his side in a great position at the half way mark in the group and, as is so often the case, Saka will be key to that effort.

The England international has already been involved in 11 goals this season and is 6/52.16 to score or assist against Sevilla but I'm taking 12/53.35 on Saka to score anytime as Arsenal lay down a marker.

Late show En-Nesyri provides Sevilla threat

Sevilla come into Tuesday's game without in a win in their last four, but also unbeaten in their last three. Saturday's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid saw both goals scored in the last 15 minutes, with late goals being a feature of all three draws.

Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri has shown a real flair for the dramatic - his 87th minute goal against PSV in Matchday 2 is the earliest of his three goals this season and with Arsenal keeper David Raya one of the most talked about players in the team En-Nesyri will be looking to cash in.

Raya replaced Aaron Ramsdale a couple of weeks and was embarassed on Saturday night by a Mykhailo Mudryk cross-shot in the Gunners draw with Chelsea.

I would be surprised if Raya lost his starting spot but he may be lacking a little confidence. En-Nesyri is 21/10 to score anytime and I'll be building a double with him and Saka to score anytime in the game @ 9/19.80.

Gabriel & Havertz offer huge set-piece threat

A big part of Sevilla's struggles over the past few weeks has been an inability to deal with set pieces. In each of their last three games the current Europa League holders have conceded a goal from a dead ball situation, which will be music to the ears of a couple of Arsenal players.

Gabriel Magalhaes has earned a name for himself as a huge threat from corners during his career in England. The Brazilian scored his first international goal in the most recent break and will fancy his chances of adding to that in southern Spain.

Gabriel is a massive 25/126.00 to open the scoring and 11/112.00 to score anytime and, in my opinion is worth consideration at both of those prices.

Another aerial threat for Arteta's side could be the much maligned Kai Havertz. The £65m summer signing has had his best performances in an Arsenal shirt while playing further forward, as Arsenal go more direct.

Gabriel Jesus took a big hit in the Chelsea game and was subbed off shortly afterwards, if he can't start on Tuesday Havertz is a handy 11/43.70 to score anytime.