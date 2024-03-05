Real Sociedad v Paris-SG Tips: Back Ligue 1 giants to cruise through to last eight

Visitors to go through with minimum of fuss

Draw No Bet the smart pick

Bradley Barcola your Bet Builder selection

Real Sociedad vs PSG

Wednesday, 20.00

Live on TNT Sports 2

We had a 100 per cent record with our selections on the first leg of this tie and we're confident PSG will comfortably make their way through to the last eight.

On the game three weeks ago, we correctly backed PSG to win on the Asian Handicap (at 10/111.91) and also correctly supported Kylian Mbappe in the Anytime Goalscorer market (at 1.9520/21).

Our Bet Builder on the game came off as well: PSG won, Mbappe scored, and he also managed two or more shots on target (he ended the game with four shots on target). The trio of successful picks gave us a +3.78 profit on the match overall.

Having won 2-0 in the first leg it's little surprise to find PSG are as short as 1.121/8 to qualify. Real Sociedad are 8.07/1 to cause a massive upset by making the last eight.

On the match odds market, Real Sociedad are 2.6413/8 favourites, with PSG 2.8815/8 and The Draw 3.55.

PSG the value pick

Do PSG really deserve to be underdogs on the night? Perhaps. They can, after all, afford to draw or even lose by one goal here and they would still qualify for the next round.

They're under little pressure to go all-our for the win - and yet PSG clearly have more match-winners in their ranks. They may not have dominated for the entire 90 minutes during the first leg, but there was more than enough talent in their line-up to get the job done with the minimum of fuss when they collectively raised their level after half-time.

As long as PSG's focus and motivation levels remain consistently high throughout the game, we're confident the visitors will avoid defeat here.

Paris are unbeaten in 20 games (W14-D6-L0) in all competitions now and there's no evidence in Real Sociedad's recent performances or results that the Spanish hosts are about to end that impressive streak of form.

PSG and The Draw at 2.8815/8 and 3.55 respectively are both worth considering. The alternative we prefer is PSG on the Draw No Bet market.

With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends all-square, and make a profit if PSG win.

Barcola a rising star

If you're looking for a player to include in your Bet Builder selections, consider PSG winger Bradley Barcola. The 21-year-old has been excellent since his £40 million move from Ligue 1 rivals Lyon last August.

Generally starting on the left wing in Paris' front three, Barcola has moved ahead of Randal Kolo Muani in manager Luis Enrique's plans, often completing the front three alongside Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.

Barcola has scored one goal in 216 minutes of Champions League football this season but there is more to come from him. He's 4/15.00 in the Anytime Goalscorer market and we recommend adding this to your Bet Builder.

Why not try this Bet Builder?

