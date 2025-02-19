Real Madrid v Man City: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 21/10 Haaland to outshoot Mbappe
Man City must beat Real Madrid in the Bernabeu tonight to stay in the Champions League so we are backing Erling Haaland to take the fight to the Spaniards...
-
It's do or die in the Bernabeu for Pep's men tonight
-
Use Betfair Build Ups and back Haaland in Match Up against Mbappe
-
Manchester City have it all to do in the Champions League second leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu tonight.
The 15-time winners of Europe's premier club competition exposed City's weaknesses to win the first leg. And yet with just one goal in it at 3-2 on aggregate, the tie is far from over and it would not be a shock if the Premier League champions were to overturn the deficit and win.
If they are going to do that then they will probably need their goalscoring talisman to take the Spanish capital by storm. Erling Haaland needs to be at his unstoppable best if he is to fire City into the last 16 and break Madrid hearts.
He has the ability to blow away any defence. But then so does the man at the opposite end of the field - Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.
Haaland can beat Mbappe in Betfair Match Up
The Frenchman was on the winning side in the first leg and scored his side's first goal. But Haaland struck twice to show that he knows how to get the better of the Madrid defence and he will go into this second leg with momentum.
Player vs Player
UEFA Champions League
Erling Haaland
Man City
UEFA Champions League
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
Haaland Mbappé
Haaland v Mbappe is the closest player v player contest that we have to Messi v Ronaldo today. The Frenchman and the Dutchman are generational talents.
Both have played eight matches in the Champions League this season but, for all that City have been inconsistent, Haaland still beats Mbappe for goals, shots and shots on target.
Mbappe has more assists and has created the greater number of chances. That's interesting because it reflects their different games, with Mbappe liable to cut in at an angle while Haaland is more of a target man, goes down the middle and is a poacher par excellence.
City will need Haaland to stay up and get into the box tonight. They will channel their best chances towards him and hope his instincts for goal are sharp.
In the 4-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday, Haaland was happy for others to take the goalscoring spotlight. Tonight he will be the main man and will have every reason to want to show that he is a more lethal forward than Mbappe.
For all of these reasons we recommend backing Haaland to have more shots on target than Mbappe at 21/103.10.
Now read Real Madrid v Man City Champions League Tips: 9/5 hosts can finish the job
