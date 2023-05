Betfair tipsters favour City

Paul Higham says: "With a joint-record six losing Champions League semi-finals, the last thing Pep Guardiola wants is the outright record of seven - to add to the one stain on his record of not winning this without Lionel Messi in his team.

"Guardiola is going for a treble with the league and FA Cup also up for grabs, but still managed to rest a number of players against Leeds ahead of this trip to Madrid...

"There's plenty to get stuck into to take advantage of the Betfair free bet offer, with shots always being one to look out for.

Just looking outside the main contenders, De Bruyne at 4/9 looks a good shout and Jack Grealish, rested against Leeds, at 5/6 is of interest.

Grealish has had six shots in his last two outings and it's clear Guardiola wants to see more end product from tjhe £100m man.

For real, we're looking at fouls with both Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal the picks to have 2+ fouls each.

Carvajal is 5/6 and will have a tough time whether it's Grealish, Phil Foden and even Bernardo Silva who line up on the City left.

Valverde is a big price at 11/5 but had four fouls in his last game and will be right in the thick of the midfield action - also helping out on that right channel.

Opta Stat: "Vinícius Júnior has either scored or assisted a goal in each of his last 10 starts for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (seven goals and five assists). The Brazilian winger has also received 10 cards this season and has been shown a yellow in each of his last three.

"Indeed, the last four UEFA Champions League games between Real Madrid (8) and Manchester City (9) have seen 17 goals scored, at an average of 4.3 per match."

Any Schooler says: "This game looks set to feature two of the most fouled players in Europe in Vinicius Junior - the man who claims top spot in that list - and Jack Grealish.

"Their likely respective opponents - Kyle Walker and Dani Carvajal - both look in for tough nights and backing each for 2+ fouls produces a Bet Builder of just over 5/2. That looks worth a try.

"Walker isn't a top fouler but he's landed this in two of his last four Premier League starts and notably did so against Ismaila Sarr at the World Cup when the Senegalese was drawing fouls aplenty in that tournament.

"Meanwhile, Carvajal has committed 2+ fouls in four of his last six La Liga starts. The referee should help on this front, too. Portugal's Artur Soares Dias has averaged 25 fouls per game in this season's Champions League; the competition's average is 21.63."

Paul Robinson says: "It is said every year, but this year is surely the year that Man City finally win the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side are in red-hot form right now, having reeled in Arsenal in the Premier League and cruised their way through to the FA Cup semi-finals.

"Whoever wins this tie between City and Real Madrid will be the heavy favourites to beat one of the Milan clubs in the final of this competition, and I am backing the Citizens to win at the Bernabeu this evening.

"Real Madrid are the masters of the Champions League, and they have already knocked out Liverpool and Chelsea in the last 16 and quarter-finals. They aren't on City's level though, and with Erling Haaland now at the club, it surely really is Manchester City's year."