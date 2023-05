There's been 17 goals in last four meetings

Vincius Junior has a goal or assist in his last 10 UCL starts

Back 14/1 Bet Builder on shots and fouls

Bet £5 get £5 Bet Builder on Real Madrid v Man City

Real looking for repeat performance

These two met in a barnstorming semi-final last season, when Rodrygo's two stoppage time goals denied Man City a place in the final, before Karim Benzema finished the job in extra time.

That's what Carlo Ancelotti's side do though, they find a way and clean up European Cups - 14 overall and five in the last nine years - and they've already beaten Liverpool and Chelsea as they did in last season's competition, they'll hope to keep that run going.

Real aren't going to win La Liga so they have all their eggs firmly in the Champions League basket, and that makes them extra dangerous if though they're not at full strength with Eder Militao suspended - but Luka Modric could well start after injury and that would be a huge boost.

Pep hoping to finally go one better

With a joint-record six losing Champions League semi-finals, the last thing Pep Guardiola wants is the outright record of seven - to add to the one stain on his record of not winning this without Lionel Messi in his team.

Guardiola is going for a treble with the league and FA Cup also up for grabs, but still managed to rest a number of players against Leeds ahead of this trip to Madrid.

And, of course, he's got record-breaking scoring monster Erling Haaland up his sleeve this time around to help keep up his solid recent run against Real having won three of the last four matches.

A fixture filled with goals

City go in as 6/5 favourites with the reigning champions 11/5 outsiders at home - with the draw pegged at 5/2.

Last year's epic 4-3 at the Etihad and 3-1 at the Bernabeu took the goals tally to 17 in the last four meetings - so a crazy average of over four goals per game.

Both teams have scored and over 2.5 goals has landed in all four so it's unsurprising that it's 4/5 for that double to again come in.

Back both teams to score & over 2.5 goals 4/5

Real have kept three clean sheets in a row (two against Chelsea and one against Liverpool) in the Champions League - but did show at Anfield their defensive frailties.

Man City with Haaland also offer up a must sterner test though so it's hard to see any clean sheet being kept in Madrid.

Clinical Haaland the key?

Let's face it, Haaland was bought for this - City could likely win the league witout him, but it's exactly this type of tie that they paid him all that money for.

The stats show the tale - City have edged possession and created a lot more chances but Real have been far more clinical. City have scored nine goals from 31 shots on target with Real scoring their eight from just 17.

And Haaland is odds-on at 10/11 to score anytime, with the clinical Karim Benzema 7/5 and the increasingly important Julian Alvarez 11/5.

Vinicius Junior has been outstanding for Real, with the Brazilian having a goal or assist in his last 10 Champions League starts - and is 11/10 to have another one.

Back De Bruyne & Vinicius goal or assist 19/5

This is also a game for Kevin De Bruyne to shine - with his Haaland link-up become one of the most deadly around - and Guardiola will be looking to get him on the ball as much as possible.

De Bruyne is Evens for a goal or assist here having had seven in his last nine and five in seven Champions League games this season.

Bet £5 get £5 Bet Builder on Real v City

There's plenty to get stuck into to take advantage of the Betfair free bet offer, with shots always being one to look out for.

Just looking outside the main contenders, De Bruyne at 4/9 looks a good shout and Jack Grealish, rested against Leeds, at 5/6 is of interest.

Grealish has had six shots in his last two outings and it's clear Guardiola wants to see more end product from tjhe £100m man.

With this game carrying Betfair's Bet £5 get £5 offer, why not try this Bet Builder for the big game at the Bernabeu. Back De Bruyne & Grealish 1+ shot on target - Valverde & Carvajal 2+ fouls 14/1

For real, we're looking at fouls with both Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal the picks to have 2+ fouls each.

Carvajal is 5/6 and will have a tough time whether it's Grealish, Phil Foden and even Bernardo Silva who line up on the City left.

Valverde is a big price at 11/5 but had four fouls in his last game and will be right in the thick of the midfield action - also helping out on that right channel.