Newcastle United ran out 4-1 winners over PSG when the two sides met last month but it promises to be a very different encounter and outcome at Parc des Princes this week.

Eddie Howe's players were brilliant on Tyneside but there are several reasons to believe Kylian Mbappe and co. will give a much better account of themselves on home soil.

Hosts a side transformed

Paris were strangely lethargic at St James' Park: second to too many balls, unable to escape Newcastle's press, and far less threatening than they normally are in the final third.

But that non-performance in north-east England was a one-off low point for Luis Enrique's men, who have generally been far, far better this season.

Since that 4-1 loss PSG are W7-D0-L1 in all competitions, and fully deserve that record. Their latest terrific performance was their 5-2 (h) win vs Monaco, their closest challengers, in Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Brilliant teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery misses this game through injury - but even without the recently-capped France international, the hosts should have too much quality for the visitors.

Several PSG players are in fine form, notably Ousmane Dembele, Kang-in Lee and, as ever, Mbappe, who has netted 16 goals for his club in all competitions at a phenomenal rate of a goal every 83 minutes this season.

Magpies so poor on road

The two sides' respective home and away records are a further reason to support the hosts. PSG are an excellent W7-D1-L1 at home this season, including wins vs Borussia Dortmund (2-0) and Milan (3-0). In contrast, Newcastle's away form is a real worry.

The Magpies are W2-D3-L4 on the road in all competitions this season, with their only wins coming against Sheffield United and Manchester United (in the EFL Cup).

They've lost their last two away games without scoring a goal, and have failed to score in their two Champions League away games so far this season, at Milan (0-0) and Dortmund (0-2).

Given their relative lack of away success it's hard to see Newcastle raising their game sufficiently to see off PSG, or even to avoid defeat. The price of 1.715/7 on a PSG win is worth considering.

Combine PSG and Overs

For those looking for bigger odds on a PSG win, consider backing the hosts -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11. With this selection, you'll make a small profit if PSG win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals.

An alternative would be to back PSG to win and the game to have over 1.5 goals at [10/11]. Purely based on how prolific PSG have been this season - and especially at home - it's hard to see this game having no goals or one goal.

Luis Enrique's men have scored 24 times in their eight games in all competitions since their loss at Newcastle last month. They've averaged 2.78 goals a game across nine home fixtures in all competitions as well.

This selection is smart way of getting slightly bigger odds on a PSG win.

