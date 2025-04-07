Midweek Football Acca Tips: Back 15/1 both teams to score multi

15/1 16.00 BTTS Bet Builder across all midweek games

All 10 teams high scorers but have issues in defence

Both North London teams backed to score

Watch Football...Only Bettor midweek special

From European royalty visiting the Emirates to a League One affair at London Road, we have a mixed bag of fixtures awaiting us in the days ahead, across multiple competitions.

Leg 1: Arsenal v Real Madrid - (Champions League, Tues, 20:00)

All four of last season's Champions League quarter-final first-legs saw both teams scoring, including Arsenal drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich at the Emirates.

This time out it's the mighty Real Madrid who head to north London, winners of this competition six times in the last 11 years and boasting a line-up that is studded with bona fide superstars. Mbappe and co have converted 3.4 goals per 90 in their last five Champions League outings and feel almost nailed-on to score against an Arsenal back-line missing Gabriel.

Yet for all of their undoubted and elite quality this might be a good time to face down Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight matches across all competitions. They have gone behind in four of their last five. And in their last three, they have shipped in eight.

For sure, they have defensive issues of their own.

BTTS at the Emirates is priced up at 20/231.87

Leg 2: Peterborough v Birmingham - (League One, Tues, 17:45)

The corresponding fixture, back in September, offered up a five-goal thriller and another high-scoring encounter is expected at London Road. No team have been involved in more goals in League One this season than Posh (61 for, 70 against) while no side have outscored Brum (71) in their promotion quest.

Moreover, six of Birmingham's last seven matches have seen goals fly in at both ends, Chris Davies' men taking this trait to the extreme at the weekend, triumphing 6-2.

As for the hosts, their adventurous approach has seen them score in 14 of their last 16 at home, averaging 2.1 goals per 90 in that period.

BTTS at London Road is priced up at 13/20

There is a neat and persuasive symmetry in 60% of Coventry's home games this term ending with both teams scoring, and 60% of Portsmouth's aways doing likewise.

Pompey may be in the lower-half of the table, just four points better off than the bottom three, but they have a handy knack for scoring on their travels, doing so in each of their last six away from Fratton Park.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, will be desperate to put an end to a recent blip that's seen them tumble out of the play-off spots. Tuesday evening feels like a pivotal one for Frank Lampard's side who in Haji Wright have a player to make the difference.

Prolific before an ankle problem ruled him out for half the campaign, the American has returned with four in three.

BTTS at the Coventry Arena is priced up at 4/51.80

Five of Tottenham's last eight league contests have either been won or lost to nil yet they're still fancied here to convert and concede.

Concerning the latter, Ange Postecoglou's spluttering collective have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight across all comps. In their last five they have given up 15 big chances and there is no solid reason to believe that's going to improve anytime soon.

All of which will be music to the ears of high-flying Frankfurt, especially striker Hugo Ekitike who boasts 13 Bundeliga goals. He also bagged in their Round of 16 tie vs Ajax.

On European nights, however, Spurs typically respond to the crowd and occasion. In their five at home in the competition to date they have notched over two goals per game.

BTTS at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is priced up at 8/151.53

Leg 5: Djurgardens v Rapid Vienna - (Conference, Thurs, 20:00)

The 'Iron Stoves' are just two league games into their new season and should be fighting fit for this evenly-matched tie against Rapid Wien.

Five of Djurgardens' six games in this competition ended with both teams scoring while all seven of the Austrian's away fixtures in the Conference League - if qualifying rounds are included - ended likewise.

Both have a sustained propensity to concede in the second half of games but that's another bet entirely.

BTTS at the Tele2Arena is priced up at 8/111.73