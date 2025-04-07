Arsenal v Real Madrid Champions League Tips: Visitors value at 6/1

Real Madrid lost at the weekend but that is irrelevant

The holders are shipping goals but can outscore the Gunners

Jude Bellingham can feature in a Bet Builder at 11/2 6.50

Watch Football...Only bettor midweek special

Arsenal v Real Madrid

Tuesday 08 April, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime



Gunners have surprise winning record

It's a surpise that Arsenal and Real Madrid have only ever played each other twice.

It's a surprise that there was just a single goal across those two games in their two-legged encounter in 2005-6.

It's a surprise, unless you're a Gunners fan who recalls it well, that Arsenal scored the tie's only goal. Much less surprising is that the strike which propelled Arsenal into the last eight was fired home by Thierry Henry.

The Gunners got to the final that year but have never returned. By contrast, Real Madrid have lifted this trophy in six of the last 11 seasons. This is what Arsenal are up against.

And this really is it for Arsenal it seems. With more points dropped away at Everton on Saturday, any lingering title hopes look almost over - even though Liverpool lost at Fulham on Sunday.

Holders a different animal in Champions League

Real Madrid lost 2-1 at home to Valencia at the weekend, so there's that. However, you could tell me that they were going into this one on the back of a 7-0 defeat to Valladolid and it wouldn't make any difference.

When it comes to this tournament, they're an absolute beast.

"We change our mentality in these games," said Jude Bellingham when discussing their victory over Atletico Madrid in the quarters. That followed a playoff win over Manchester City after a lacklustre group phase but again that just highlighted that when Real need to find something, they do so.

Real didn't have Thibaut Courtois in goal for the Valencia defeat but the lanky Belgian looks set to be passed for this one. That's a significant piece of team news. Without him, Real have shipped eight goals in their previous three games.

Aurelien Tchouameni does definitely miss out due to suspension.

Gunners favourites for first leg but Real the value

Despite their vastly contrasting history in this tournament, the market suggests the hosts are more likely to win the first leg in London.

Arsenal are 13/102.30 for a first-leg victory, with Real Madrid 11/53.20 and The Draw 23/103.30.

The To Qualify market gives some overall context though and Real Madrid are clear 8/151.53 favourites, with Arsenal 29/202.45.

Looking at current form, Real have lost two of their last three away games although the 1-0 loss to Atletico in the second leg of their last 16 clash didn't ultimately hurt them as Carlo Ancelotti's men won a penalty shootout. Of course they did.

Arsenal are clearly to be respected at home but this is Real Madrid and the away win has to make appeal given their know-how plus Arsenal having to deal with the loss of Gabriel to injury and still lacking consistent firepower up front as Bukayo Saka shakes off the rust following his recent return.

But although Courtois' likely return should stop them leaking goals so easily, it's fair to think Madrid will concede.

In which case the 6/17.00 for Real Madrid to win and Both teams to Score jumps out. That landed at Manchester City back in February via a 3-2 away win. That was also a first-leg fixture.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid and Both teams to Score SBK 6/1

Bellingham can bank Bet Builder profits

The anytime scorer prices look welcoming here with Kylian Mbappe 11/53.20 and Vinicius Junior, who both found the net and missed a penalty against Valencia, is 3/14.00.

Jude Bellingham hasn't been as prolific this season but still has 13 goals in his last 30 Madrid games after a slow start and two of those have come in his latest three outings.

He's scored away Champions League goals against Manchester City, Brest and Atalanta so I like the 9/25.50 for him here.

We can bump that up to 11/26.50 by backing Both teams to Score in a Bet Builder. That's landed in seven of Madrid's last eight games in all competitions and is a decent stand alone shout at 20/231.87.