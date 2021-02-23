Football Tips: Best bets for Champions League and more this midweek

UEFA Champions League: Mgladbach v Man City (Match Odds)Show Hide
Get our football experts' best bets for the midweek matches in the Champions League, Premier League and more...
"Gladbach have been dropping points against the lesser lights all season. City are a cut above, and should prove that with ease."
Champions League Tactical Preview: Atletico to stump Tuchel
Alex Keble highlights the key tactical battles in the second set of Champions League round of 16 ties and predicts a big win for Manchester City but a very tough game against Madrid for Chelsea.
Alex says: "Atletico are superb at playing in a narrow and disruptive defensive formation, so it is highly likely Diego Simeone will successfully reduce this game to another 90 minutes of slow, sideways Chelsea possession."
Back Atletico to beat Chelsea at 2.77/4
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea: Leaky La Liga leaders will concede again
Atletico Madrid are now conceding goals in every game and Dan Fitch is backing both teams to score, when the Spanish giants take on Chelsea in the Champions League.
He says: "Both teams to score has landed in six of Atletico's last seven games."
Back both Atletico Madrid and Chelsea to score at 2.0421/20
Lazio v Bayern Munich: Weakened Bayern can still trade blows
Bayern Munich are feeling the effects of a punishing schedule, and Kevin Hatchard believes that will lead to a thrilling game against in-form Lazio on Tuesday.
"Bayern remain one of the best attacking sides in Europe, but defensively they can be a shambles at times. This should be a lot of fun."
Back Over 3.5 Goals at 2.285/4 on the Exchange
Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City: Ruthless City to hobble Foals
Borussia Monchengladbach are sliding towards a crisis and our Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard believes they'll be no match for Manchester City in Budapest on Wednesday.
He says: "The temptation is to suggest that Rose's future move to Borussia Dortmund caused the weekend defeat to lowly Mainz, but Gladbach have been dropping points against the lesser lights all season. City are a cut above, and should prove that with ease."
Back Manchester City -1 on the Handicap at 1.9110/11
Atalanta v Real Madrid: Injury-hit Spaniards to be opposed
Atalanta meet Real Madrid for an promising Champions League last 16 first leg showdown from Bergamo on Wednesday and Mark O'Haire previews.
He says: "Goals are forecast but Madrid's injury issues have helped to nudge Atalanta into favouritism for the first leg and I'm happy to have the Italians onside."
Back Atalanta +0 Asian Handicap at 1.865/6 in Atalanta v Real Madrid
Leeds v Southampton: Saint could be a sinner at Elland Road
There's also Premier League action at Elland Road on Tuesday night and Dan Fitch has previewed the visit of Southampton.
Dan says: "Normally a centre-back, Bednarek deputised at right-back against Chelsea. If he plays there again, he will be up against Leeds' left-sided pairing of Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison, who between them possess plenty of pace and trickery."
Back Bednarek to be shown a card for Southampton against Leeds at 5.59/2
Midweek Championship Tips: Hornets to register fourth consecutive win
Championship expert Jack Critchley believes that Xisco Munoz's Watford can continue their upward momentum and take all three points at Ewood Park on Wednesday.
"The Spaniard has guided his side to four clean sheets in their last six outings. The Hornets are also unbeaten in four away games, and haven't conceded a goal on their travels since mid-January."
Back Watford to beat Blackburn @ 2.56/4
There's even more to come with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Rangers all playing in the Europa League on Thursday and we'll have previews of the big matches on our dedicated blog.
