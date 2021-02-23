Football Tips: Best bets for Champions League and more this midweek

Champions League Tactical Preview: Atletico to stump Tuchel

Alex Keble highlights the key tactical battles in the second set of Champions League round of 16 ties and predicts a big win for Manchester City but a very tough game against Madrid for Chelsea.

Alex says: "Atletico are superb at playing in a narrow and disruptive defensive formation, so it is highly likely Diego Simeone will successfully reduce this game to another 90 minutes of slow, sideways Chelsea possession."

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea: Leaky La Liga leaders will concede again

Atletico Madrid are now conceding goals in every game and Dan Fitch is backing both teams to score, when the Spanish giants take on Chelsea in the Champions League.

He says: "Both teams to score has landed in six of Atletico's last seven games."

Lazio v Bayern Munich: Weakened Bayern can still trade blows

Bayern Munich are feeling the effects of a punishing schedule, and Kevin Hatchard believes that will lead to a thrilling game against in-form Lazio on Tuesday.

"Bayern remain one of the best attacking sides in Europe, but defensively they can be a shambles at times. This should be a lot of fun."

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City: Ruthless City to hobble Foals

Borussia Monchengladbach are sliding towards a crisis and our Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard believes they'll be no match for Manchester City in Budapest on Wednesday.

He says: "The temptation is to suggest that Rose's future move to Borussia Dortmund caused the weekend defeat to lowly Mainz, but Gladbach have been dropping points against the lesser lights all season. City are a cut above, and should prove that with ease."

Atalanta v Real Madrid: Injury-hit Spaniards to be opposed

Atalanta meet Real Madrid for an promising Champions League last 16 first leg showdown from Bergamo on Wednesday and Mark O'Haire previews.

He says: "Goals are forecast but Madrid's injury issues have helped to nudge Atalanta into favouritism for the first leg and I'm happy to have the Italians onside."

Leeds v Southampton: Saint could be a sinner at Elland Road

There's also Premier League action at Elland Road on Tuesday night and Dan Fitch has previewed the visit of Southampton.

Dan says: "Normally a centre-back, Bednarek deputised at right-back against Chelsea. If he plays there again, he will be up against Leeds' left-sided pairing of Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison, who between them possess plenty of pace and trickery."

Midweek Championship Tips: Hornets to register fourth consecutive win

Championship expert Jack Critchley believes that Xisco Munoz's Watford can continue their upward momentum and take all three points at Ewood Park on Wednesday.

"The Spaniard has guided his side to four clean sheets in their last six outings. The Hornets are also unbeaten in four away games, and haven't conceded a goal on their travels since mid-January."

There's even more to come with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Rangers all playing in the Europa League on Thursday and we'll have previews of the big matches on our dedicated blog.