Champions League Winner: Real Madrid overtake Liverpool to become 7/4 favourites

Real Madrid are the new favourites to win the Champions League after they outclassed Manchester City in the second leg of their play-off to win 6-3 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as the 15-time tournament winners ended Pep Guardiola's hopes of seeing his team progress in the competition.

The defeat confirmed that Guardiola must rebuild his side if they are to compete for European football's biggest prizes again.

The win saw Real Madrid cut to 7/42.75 favourites in the Betfair Spotsbook's Champions League winner market. The draw for the last 16 is yet to take place but Madrid know they will either face city rivals Atletico or German outfit Bayer Leverkusen, however, whoever faces Real will know they have a huge task if they are to stop Carlo Ancelotti's side reaching the last eight.

They are the defending champions and have won Europe's premier club competition a record 15 times.

In the Champions League era, they are the only club to win it in successive seasons, when they triumhped three years in a row from 2016-18 under Zinedine Zidane.

Liverpool 4/1 for UCL glory

Unlike Real Madrid, Liverpool did not require a play-off to reach the last 16 as they finished top of the Champions League group stage. They have been as consistent in the competition as they have been in the Premier League under Arne Slot.

At 4/15.00, the Reds are the second favourites in the outright winner market. They lost to Madrid in the final three years ago, having beaten them in 2019 and lost to them in 2018, so there is plenty of recent history between the two clubs.

Liverpool are 2/13.00 to reach the final while Madrid at 15/82.88 and the pair could meet again for another showdown on the club football's biggest stage.

They look far and away the strongest teams in the tournament and that is reflect in the odds. Next in the market come Barcelona and Arsenal 6/17.00, both of whom qualified for the last 16 without a play-offs.

Bayern Munich 7/18.00 were given a fright by Celtic in their play-off as the Scottish champions looked to be taking the tie into extra-time before the Bavarians came up with an added time winner. The odds indicate that Harry Kane and co. are still expected to go deep in the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain 10/111.00 showed fellow French side Brest no mercy as the Ligue 1 champions won their second leg 7-0 to go through 10-0 on aggregate, however, they will face either Liverpool or Barcelona in a mouthwatering Round of 16 tie. The draw for the Round of 16 will take place on Friday 21 February.

The last-16 will begin a week on Tuesday (4 March) and we will have previews from our experts and the best bets for each match.