Champions League: Back Liverpool to lift trophy after drawing PSG in Round of 16

Round of 16 draw promises potential classics

Arsenal and Villa each get favourable pairings

Liverpool should back themselves against French champions

The Champions League Round of 16 draw has been made and with no country protection anymore it has thrown up some stonewall humdingers.

A two-legged Madrid derby is enough alone to have neutrals across the continent licking their lips in anticipation. Add in Bayer Leverkusen seeking to topple Bayern all over again, this time on the European stage, and plenty of heightened drama surely awaits.

Of the three English sides still competing, Liverpool have the toughest task, although as we'll see Arne Slot's men have every chance of progressing.

And should they do so - and Villa beat Club Brugge over two legs - it will be our turn to enjoy a parochial skirmish with the Merseysiders and Villans set to meet in the quarter-finals.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let's instead relish the probability of at least a couple of these ties erupting into memorable encounters, and let's also make some early calls, based on what we know so far.

All ties will be played on 4-5 March and 11-12 March.

Reds can progress against PSG

Despite possessing a formidable front three of Barcola, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia, and despite remaining unbeaten in Ligue 1 to this point, PSG are a lengthy 12/113.00 in the outrights to finally secure their first Champions League.

The reason for this, in the main, is that this season Luis Enrique's side have been Jekyll and Hyde, flat-track bullying their way through inferior domestic fare but too often coming unstuck on the continent.

Admittedly, they concluded their league phase with a flourish - and the same goes for their subsequent play-off against Brest - but disappointing losses to Arsenal and Atletico, as well as dropping points against PSV, are still fresh in the memory.

Liverpool by contrast have blitzed their way to this juncture, only conceding five times en route. Crucially too, they have the benefit of a home second leg, with Anfield ready to do its thing.

Arsenal and Villa get favourable draws

It could have been a lot worse for the Gunners and Villa, and that's putting it mildly.

That's not to suggest that PSV will be straightforward opposition for Mikel Arteta's men. The Dutch giants dumped Juventus out of the play-offs and previously held PSG in Paris.

Timing though is everything here.

PSV's domestic form has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, their title aspirations suffering as a consequence. Just two wins in seven has allowed Ajax into the driving seat largely due to a well-constructed defence becoming porous.

The Rood-witten always have a goal or two in them but frankly Arsenal are the superior team and that additional quality should tell over two meetings.

The same principle applies to Villa, although let's not forget they have already lost to Club Brugge, in the league phase. The Belgians impressed that night, and have deservedly won plenty of plaudits across the competition.

Like Liverpool, however, Villa have the advantage of being at home for the second leg. That could prove pivotal.

Madrid derby tops best of the rest

Real Madrid taking on their nearest and not so dearest Atletico is unquestionably the marquee watch of the round, a repeat of the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.

Los Blancos are 10/34.33 favourites to retain the trophy this May but it's highly pertinent that they haven't beaten their neighbours in normal time in eight games now. Diego Simeone has long known where the exhaust ports are on Real's Death Star.



Elsewhere, Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen is a treat in the making, even if goals will likely be at a premium. When encountering one another both tend to cancel the other out, as has happened twice in the Bundesliga this term.

Lastly, there is Barcelona, who meet up with Benfica again having played out a remarkable 5-4 thriller in the League Phase.

Blaugrana have a perfectly reasonable pathway to the final and are blessed to have Robert Lewandowski rolling back the years.

The seasoned striker is 5/23.50 to finish as the competition's top goalscorer.

Champions League Round of 16 Draw

PSG v Liverpool

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Feyenoord v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v Lille

Club Brugge v Aston Villa

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica v Barcelona