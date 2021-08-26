Champions League: Who will holders Chelsea and other English clubs draw?

Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to win the Champions League 2021/22 as Europe's biggest clubs and ambitious upstarts wait to see who they will play in the group stage.

The draw takes place at 5pm and, while Chelsea are the holders, Manchester City are the shortest price of the four Premier League clubs involved. Pep Guardiola's men are 5.24/1 to end their quest for European club football's biggest prize.

But against whom will Chelsea 10.09/1 begin their defence?

Thomas Tuchel's team are 11/4 to land Barcelona in their group. The two clubs know each other well having met 14 times in the competition, winning four a piece and playing out six draws.

The Blues would probably fancy their chances against Barca in the wake of Lionel Messi's departure and the Catalan giants are as long as 24.023/1 in the outright winner market.

Chelsea are 13/2 to draw the Argentine's new outfit PSG in the group stage.

Real Madrid, Sevilla, Juventus, and Dortmund are among the other clubs who could make the trip to Stamford Bridge between now and Christmas.

On current form the holders would be happy to take on any of those illustrious names.

Is this City's year?

City finished as runners up last season and will throw everything they've got at going one better this time out. A smooth passage through the group stage - like last season when they didn't conceded a goal in the group - would help.

They could land any of the teams mentioned above - barring Premier League clubs, of course - and should be confident against just about anyone right now, even if they are still searching for a striker before next week's transfer deadline.

Jack Grealish is in line to get his first taste of Champions League football after moving to the Premier League champions.

United could meet Villareal again

Manchester United started with a win away to PSG in last season's Champions League but that counted for nothing when they were knocked out by RB Leipzig and dropped down into the Europa League.

The Red Devils then huffed and puffed their way to the final of that competition and lost on penalties to Villarreal - one of the teams they could draw today.

Liverpool aim for special seven

Liverpool, as they're fans never fail to point out, have won European football's biggest prize more than any other English club.

Jurgen Klopp's men won this competition in 2019 and are 11.010/1 to win what would be a seventh European Cup/Champions League.

They could play any of Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Bayern Munich or Lille in their group.

If you have strong views on who will come out of hat (it's not really a hat, I know) with who then check out the latest odds on the Premier League clubs and their potential opponents.