Champions League Tips: Star striker David can shine against Dortmund at 12/5

Villa could lose for second time in Brugge

David value to continue Champions League scoring form

Atletico should not be underestimated against Real Madrid

PSV home strength could frustrate Arsenal

Tuesday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 1

Aston Villa travel to meet a Club Brugge side that have already defeated them in the Champions League this season.

The Belgians beat Villa 1-0 at home during the league phase of the competition, thanks to Tyrone Mings absentmindedly giving away a penalty. They also won against Sporting Lisbon and drew with Juventus at home during this phase, before defeating Atalanta home and away in the play-off round.

So this looks likely to be a tough game for the visitors, whose results on the road have been disappointing for some time. Aston Villa have lost nine of their last 12 away games (W2 D1) and you can cautiously back Club Brugge in the Draw No Bet market at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Club Brugge draw no bet against Aston Villa SBK 11/10

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

An improving Borussia Dortmund team host a Lille side that have excelled in the Champions League.

Dortmund's results have improved since Niko Kovac took charge. They have won their last two Bundesliga games without conceding, while they also kept two clean sheets in their 3-0 aggregate play-off victory against Sporting Lisbon.

Lille finished seventh in the league phase, winning five of their eight games (D1 L2), which included victories over both Madrid clubs.

With strong arguments for both teams, it looks best to avoid the result, in a game where goals seem likely. As much as Dortmund have improved defensively, Lille have scored in seven of their eight games against some tough opposition. Back their top scorer Jonathan David to add to his six Champions League goals at 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back David to score for Lille against Borussia Dortmund SBK 12/5

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime Video

The pick of Tuesday's Champions League ties is this Madrid derby between Real and Atletico.

It comes at a time when Atletico have just moved ahead of their city rivals in the LaLiga title race. A 1-0 home victory over fourth placed Athletic Bilbao over the weekend leaves Diego Simeone's side in second, after Madrid lost 2-1 at Real Betis. These teams have met twice in the Spanish top flight this season, with both games ending in 1-1 draws.

So while we have to favour Real for their home advantage, extra quality and Champions League pedigree, their odds to win look a little stingy. Combining the hosts in the Double Chance market with both teams to score looks like a good compromise at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid double chance against Atletico Madrid and both teams to score SBK 1/1

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Arsenal may face a more difficult away day than the odds suggest when they travel to PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch title holders have a strong home record in this competition this season. They came from behind to knock out Juventus with a 3-1 win in Eindhoven during the play-offs. During the league phase they drew with Sporting Lisbon and beat Girona, Shakhtar Donetsk and Liverpool. You have to go back to 2022 for PSV's last home defeat in the Champions League (P11 W7 D4).

Arsenal's injury problems in attack have seen them struggling for goals. PSV's defence are quite generous in that regard, so the Gunners should get something out of this game, to give them the advantage back in London. Back the draw at 12/53.40.