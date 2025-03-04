Champions League Tips: Dembele Bet Builder pays 11/4 against Reds
Dan Fitch is backing PSG's Ousmane Dembele to carry on his scoring streak against Liverpool, as he provides tips for all four of Wednesday's Champions League games.
-
Inter will keep it clean
-
Germans have played three low-scoring games this season
-
Expect goals in Benfica and Barcelona rematch
-
Dembele can score but Liverpool won't lose
-
Completely Free Bet available every day this Cheltenham Festival on any racing multi
Betfair Champions League Superboost
We look set for an entertaining Round of 16 clash in the Champions League on Wednesday evening between PSG and Liverpool at the Parc de Prances and Betfair are boosting two players from opposing sides to have a shot on target each.
Salah & Dembele have 39 shots on target between them in last 10 games and all that is needed for the Superboost to land is each to have 1 or more shots on target.
There's no need to take the 4/61.67, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Dembele and Salah at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50.
Feyenoord v Inter
Wednesday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 2
Having already knocked out one of Milan's clubs from the Champions League, Feyenoord turn their attention towards Inter.
The Dutch club enjoyed a little luck to progress from their play-off tie against AC Milan. After winning the home leg 1-0, the scores were level and the Italians were well on top in the second-leg before Theo Hernandez's sending off gave Feyenoord a man advantage. Since their 2-1 aggregate victory, Robin van Persie has been appointed as manager, drawing his first game 0-0 against NEC over the weekend.
Inter's 1-1 draw at Napoli over the weekend was their fourth successive away game without a win (D2 L2), but all of these games were against top-half opposition in Serie A. In the Champions League Inter have only conceded once in four away games (W2 D1 L1). Back Inter to win to nil at 9/52.80.
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 2
The two top sides in Germany clash on Wednesday night when Bayern Munich host the reigning Bundesliga title holders Bayer Leverkusen.
It is Bayern that are currently leading the way in their domestic title race, with an eight point lead over their rivals. They won 3-1 at Stuttgart at the weekend, extending their unbeaten run to nine games (W7 D2).
Leverkusen are in good form themselves, with their 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt stretching their own unbeaten streak to eight games (W5 D3). These sides have met three times already this season, drawing twice in the Bundesliga and with Leverkusen winning 1-0 at Bayern in the DFB Pokal. All three games saw under 2.5 goals land, so the 21/202.05 on offer for this bet to be successful again looks overpriced.
Benfica v Barcelona
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 3
Benfica and Barcelona meet again, having been involved in a memorable match during the league phase of this competition.
When Benfica last hosted the Catalan giants back in January, the two teams shared nine goals. The Super Eagles were 3-1 up and 4-2 ahead at stages of the game, but eventually lost 5-4. Since then Benfica have been involved in another high-scoring match, drawing 3-3 at home with Monaco in the play-offs, to clinch a 4-3 aggregate victory.
Barcelona are unbeaten in 13 (W11 D2), with nine of those matches seeing at least four goals. You can back a Barcelona win, both teams to score and over 3.5 goals at 5/23.50.
Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 1
Liverpool's dubious reward for winning the league phase is a difficult trip to in-form PSG.
The French champions are unbeaten in 22 games (W18 D4), but were struggling in the early stages of this competition. Before recovering and thrashing Brest in the play-offs, PSG lost league phase games against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, in what was a very difficult set of early fixtures.
This should give Liverpool encouragement that their opponents are not able to live with Europe's elite. Combining Liverpool double chance with Ousmane Dembele to score will give you odds of 11/43.75, with the PSG forward scoring 26 times in 33 games this season.
Now read Champions League: Liverpool best value as Opta predicts every team's chances
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Belgium v Wales: Dragons' fire can turn heat on Red Devils
-
Football Betting Tips
World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Belgium to win Wales shootout & 9/5 Nusa to strike for Norway
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt