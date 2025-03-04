Champions League Tips: Dembele Bet Builder pays 11/4 against Reds

Inter will keep it clean

Wednesday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 2

Having already knocked out one of Milan's clubs from the Champions League, Feyenoord turn their attention towards Inter.

The Dutch club enjoyed a little luck to progress from their play-off tie against AC Milan. After winning the home leg 1-0, the scores were level and the Italians were well on top in the second-leg before Theo Hernandez's sending off gave Feyenoord a man advantage. Since their 2-1 aggregate victory, Robin van Persie has been appointed as manager, drawing his first game 0-0 against NEC over the weekend.

Inter's 1-1 draw at Napoli over the weekend was their fourth successive away game without a win (D2 L2), but all of these games were against top-half opposition in Serie A. In the Champions League Inter have only conceded once in four away games (W2 D1 L1). Back Inter to win to nil at 9/52.80.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat Feyenoord to nil SBK 9/5

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

The two top sides in Germany clash on Wednesday night when Bayern Munich host the reigning Bundesliga title holders Bayer Leverkusen.

It is Bayern that are currently leading the way in their domestic title race, with an eight point lead over their rivals. They won 3-1 at Stuttgart at the weekend, extending their unbeaten run to nine games (W7 D2).

Leverkusen are in good form themselves, with their 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt stretching their own unbeaten streak to eight games (W5 D3). These sides have met three times already this season, drawing twice in the Bundesliga and with Leverkusen winning 1-0 at Bayern in the DFB Pokal. All three games saw under 2.5 goals land, so the 21/202.05 on offer for this bet to be successful again looks overpriced.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 goals between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen SBK 21/20

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 3

Benfica and Barcelona meet again, having been involved in a memorable match during the league phase of this competition.

When Benfica last hosted the Catalan giants back in January, the two teams shared nine goals. The Super Eagles were 3-1 up and 4-2 ahead at stages of the game, but eventually lost 5-4. Since then Benfica have been involved in another high-scoring match, drawing 3-3 at home with Monaco in the play-offs, to clinch a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 13 (W11 D2), with nine of those matches seeing at least four goals. You can back a Barcelona win, both teams to score and over 3.5 goals at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona to beat Benfica, both teams to score and over 3.5 goals SBK 5/2

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Liverpool's dubious reward for winning the league phase is a difficult trip to in-form PSG.

The French champions are unbeaten in 22 games (W18 D4), but were struggling in the early stages of this competition. Before recovering and thrashing Brest in the play-offs, PSG lost league phase games against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, in what was a very difficult set of early fixtures.

This should give Liverpool encouragement that their opponents are not able to live with Europe's elite. Combining Liverpool double chance with Ousmane Dembele to score will give you odds of 11/43.75, with the PSG forward scoring 26 times in 33 games this season.