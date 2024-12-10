Champions League Tips: Back Inter tactics to continue working at 9/5

Inter can frustrate German hosts

Retegui value against makeshift Madrid defence

PSG will claim crucial win

Musiala is able Kane replacement

Real Madrid are in need of points, but they could scarcely face more challenging opponents right now than Atalanta.

Los Blancos have lost four of their last eight games (W4) and have only claimed six points from a possible 15 in the Champions League this season (P5 W2 D0 L3). Defeats to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool have left Madrid in 24th position and a defeat could see them slip out of the play-off positions, at a time when they are suffering an injury crisis in defence.

Atalanta have won nine games in a row, with their 2-1 win over AC Milan on Friday leaving them top of Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini had the confidence to leave his leading scorer Mateo Retegui on the bench for that match. You can back the striker to add to his tally of 14 goals at odds of 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Retegui to score for Atalanta against Real Madrid SBK 7/4

Bayer Leverkusen will be the latest team to attempt to break the immovable Inter defence.

The Serie A title holders have the best defensive record in the Champions League, as they have yet to concede a goal. Inter have already denied the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal a goal, with their solidity helping them to rise to second in the table after five games (W4 D1 L0).

Leverkusen are also faring well in sixth place. Yet Xabi Alonso is without a number of injured attackers, making his team's task all the more tricky. Combine Inter double chance with under 2.5 goals at 9/52.80.

Recommended Bet Back Inter double chance against Bayer Leverkusen and under 2.5 goals SBK 9/5

PSG are in desperate need of a victory when they travel to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday night.

The Parisians are currently just outside of the play-off spots in 25th position. They have four points from five games (W1 D1 L3) and though have lost to top class opposition in the form of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, they struggled to beat Girona and had to come from behind to draw with PSV, despite both matches being at home.

If there's some good news for PSG, it's that they face a Salzburg side that fave lost four of their five matches (W1). The Austrians have failed to score in all four of those defeats and you can back PSG to win to nil at 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet Back PSG to beat Salzburg to nil SBK 17/10

Bayern Munich face Shakhtar Donetsk without the goalscoring prowess of the injured Harry Kane.

Vincent Kompany has a number of options to replace the England captain, with Jamal Musiala having led the attack in the recent DFB Pokal defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old came off the bench in the 4-2 win over Heidenheim at the weekend, taking his tally to the season to 12 from 19 appearances.

Shakhtar are nominally the hosts, but with their home Champions League ties taking place in Gelsenkirchen, it is the visitors that will have the shortest journey. Bayern should dominate this one as they look to improve on their record of nine points from five games (W3 D0 L2) and Musiala looks decent value to score at 6/52.20.