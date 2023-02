Champions League round of 16 starts next week

Bayern Munich next in betting

Holders Madrid and Liverpool both 12.5

Manchester City are the favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the Champions League ahead of the competition's return next week.

Under Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona, they have tried six times to win European club football's biggest prize and failed each time.

On top of that, City find themselves in serious trouble off the field after the Premier League charged them with breaking rules around financial fair play.

As a result, Guardiola shortened to 7/2 in the next English top flight manager to leave betting market.

Can the players put these problems to one side when the Champions League resumes? And if so will it be seventh time lucky for City? The market thinks so, although they are of course odds against at 3.185/40.

Haaland could make the difference

This is not the first time City have been Champions League favourites and, for some, there will be a sense of having seen the hype before.

City have powered through the group stages in the past, negotiated the early knockout rounds and then come unstuck.

Last season, they were put in their place in the semi-finals by a streetwise Real Madrid team that went on to win the competition. The year before that Chelsea beat City 1-0 in the final.

The difference this year may be Erling Haaland who scored five goals as City won their group comfortably. He has 26 this season in all competitions.

He is 2.0421/20 to finish as the Champions League's top goalscorer this season and will fancy his chances of finding the net when City play RB Leipzig - opponents he knows well from his Dortmund days - in the last 16.

The first leg is on 22 February and City are odds-on to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Conte will relish Milanese job

The first English club in action in this season's knockout round are Tottenham - who qualified as group winners - when they travel to AC Milan on Tuesday 14 February.

The Serie A champions are 2.6413/8 to win the first leg with Spurs are 2.915/8, and the closeness in the price makes sense when you remember that Antonio Conte knows this stadium so well.

He was manager of Inter Milan, who also play at San Siro, for two years and won the title with them in 2020/21.

Happy memories will ensure he is fired up for this one.

With the second leg going back to north London, you can understand why Spurs are 1.738/11 to reach the quarter-finals.

The following day Chelsea travel to Dortmund for their first leg. The hosts are 2.546/4 with the Blues 2.915/8 so this one could go either way.

When it comes to going through the English side are 1.594/7 but, even though they came through as group winners, it is difficult to have much confidence in Chelsea, as their difficulties under Graham Potter continue.

Liverpool v Real Madrid looks close again

Liverpool are enduring a terrible season in the Premier League but they are still as short as 12.5 to win the Champions League - the same price as Real Madrid who they play in the last 16.

Carlo Ancelotti's men beat the Reds 1-0 in the final last season. But Madrid have their own problems and trail Barcelona by eight points in the La Liga title race.

The holders are 1.834/5 to win the tie but there isn't much in it and Liverpool are 2.186/5. The first leg is at Anfield on 21 February.

Bayern backed to beat PSG

Bayern Munich are the second favourites in the outright winner market at 7.26/1 even though they face Paris Saint-Germain.

The tie came about because the Ligue 1 champions, who are 10.09/1 to win the Champions League for the firt time in their history, had to settle for second place to Benfica in their group.

It could be the match-up of the round and the prospect of facing Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in the French capital on 14 February is a daunting one for the Germans.

A second leg back in Munich is one of reason perhaps that Julian Nagelsmann's team are 1.715/7 to qualify.

Club Brugge v Benfica is the other first leg that takes place next week and the Portugese side are firm favourites to overcome the Belgians on the night and across the two legs.

Napoli were one of the standout performers in the first round, pushing Liverpool into second place in their group, and the Serie A leaders are fancied to come through their tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

That just leaves Inter v Porto in which the Italian team, who scraped through eight points behind Bayern in their group, are favoured to reach the last eight.