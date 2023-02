Man City charged with breaking financial rules

Manchester City drifted in the Premier League title winner market on the Betfair Exchange and the odds on Pep Guardiola leaving shortened after the club were charged with breaking financial rules.

At the time of writing the champions are 2.962/1 to retain the title with Arsenal 1.674/6, but the market is continuing to move.

On Saturday, after Arsenal lost to Everton, City regained favouritism before they lost to bogey club Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Now the market has swung back firmly in favour of the Gunners as City reel from the charges which relate to allegations that the club broke fairly financial play rules.

Guardiola exit shortens

It's not the only market to be affected and Guardiola is 11/2 in the Betfair Sportsbook next Premier League manager to leave market.

He recently signed a new contract that would keep him at the Etihad until 2025.

He had been around 100/1 before the Premier League announced that they were charging City following a four year investigation.